Markie Post Receives Fond Tributes Upon Her Death: 'Perky, Bubbly, Sweet, Etc.'

Night Court and The Fall Guy actress Markie Post died Saturday after nearly four years of dealing with cancer

Markie Post arrives at the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 13, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

Markie Post arrives at the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 13, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

Tributes continue to flow in for Markie Post.

The actress known for her roles on Night Court and The Fall Guy died Saturday after nearly four years of dealing with cancer, according to Deadline. She was 70.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Several celebrities have chimed in following Post's passing. Her former Night Court costar Marsha Warfield is among them.

"Early yesterday morning, I got the news that Markie Post has passed away," Warfield wrote Sunday on Facebook, noting she kept the news private until it went public.

Unaware Post was ill, the 67-year-old actress, who played Rosalind "Roz" Russell opposite Markie's Christine Sullivan on the NBC sitcom in the 1970s, said she was "shocked and devastated" by the news.

"But, I'm not surprised she didn't let on what she was going through, she wouldn't have wanted us to worry," Warfield said. "She has been, and will be, described as perky, bubbly, sweet, etc. And she was. But, she was also real, caring and kind. I never heard a cross word from, to, or about her."

The Kids Are Alright costar Mary McCormack honored Post with her own special message on Twitter.

"This breaks my heart," the 52-year-old actress tweeted. "Markie was just the best. An incredible scene partner and friend. I feel so lucky to have had our time together. I will miss her very much."

Tyler Hilton and Hilarie Burton, Post's costars from the Lifetime TV movie Christmas on the Bayou, posted separate emotional tributes to their late colleague and friend on Instagram.

"Cried like I haven't in a long time when I heard you left us yesterday Markie," Hilton, 37, captioned an image of him and Post acting silly in the kitchen. "When I saw you a few weeks ago I thought I squeezed you tight enough, told you I loved you as many times as I thought might keep what was looking inevitable from actually happening."

"But yesterday it became real for the first time. Insta posts can never do justice to something this important," he added while admittedly tearing up. "This one hurts so so much. I don't want to say it… I don't want to say goodbye. So… I love you. And always will. 🌸."

Burton, 39, began her Instagram post with a simple statement: "Devastated just isn't a strong enough word."

"To know Markie Post was to fall head over heels in love with her. Yesterday, I got a call from @meganparkithere that we had lost her," the actress wrote alongside two photos of her with Post as well as a special Mother's Day message from years past.

"Back in June of 2013, we'd had this magical summer together making a movie in Louisiana with @dllewis82 . @tylerhilton and I reunited for the first time since OTH, and Markie was cast as my mother. When Tyler's girlfriend came to stay with us during the shoot (Megan) he confessed to us that she was 'the one' and Markie and I had so much fun getting to know this pretty blonde girl," she wrote.

Burton said Post helped nurture her as a young mother and would often visit the One Tree Hill alum's apartment and read books to her son.

"She was just so good at loving people. It came so easy to her. The way she talked about her husband and daughters….I wanted to be loved like that. I wanted to LOVE like that," Burton wrote.

Sophia Bush also honored her Chicago P.D. on-screen mother in an Instagram message of her own.

"My sweet sweet Markie… I don't have the words. Devastated comes to mind. Crushed. Heartbroken. This woman. This ray of sunshine. Pure light. And goodness," Bush, 39, wrote.