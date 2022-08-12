Celebrities Remember Anne Heche After Actress Dies at 53: A 'Resilient and Courageous Soul'

Members of the Hollywood community are remembering Anne Heche after she died at age 53, following a fiery car wreck in Los Angeles.

Heche's rep confirmed her death to PEOPLE on Friday, saying, "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," in a statement on behalf of Heche's family and friends.

"Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

The family's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that, while Heche is legally dead according to California law, her heart is still beating and she has not been taken off life support in order to allow OneLegacy Foundation enough time to find recipients who will be a match.

Her eldest son, Homer, also shared a statement with PEOPLE, saying in part, "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."

Anne Heche. Michael Bezjian/Getty for Mammoth Media Institute

The news came after the Emmy Award winner crashed her blue Mini Cooper into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5, causing it to catch fire. As a result, the Emmy-winning actress was hospitalized and later confirmed to be in critical condition and in coma, with her rep noting that she had not regained consciousness since the crash.

In the wake of the tragedy, celebrities across Hollywood — many of whom worked with Heche on projects throughout the years — remembered her in touching tributes on social media.

Heche's former Dancing with the Stars partner, Keo Motsepe, shared a parting message to Heche on Instagram. Alongside a broken heart emoji, he wrote: "I love you @anneheche"

He also shared a series of videos on his Instagram Story from their time on the ABC dance competition show. "Love you lady," he wrote beside one photo of them together in matching yellow attire.

Catfish host Kamie Crawford commented on PEOPLE's Instagram page with grief for Heche. "This is so sad," she wrote.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais also responded to the Instagram post, writing, "So sad"

In her own comment on the Instagram post, DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba wrote: "Heart breaking....she was so special. Such a pure & vulnerable free spirit. I'll always remember her with joy, dancing on #dwts in the [rainbow] costume sharing her story so honestly. That's why she was such a good actress. She couldn't help but be honest and open. may she rest and play in peace and joy."

Anne Heche. Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty

Inaba, 54, also shared a lengthier post on her own Instagram page. Sharing a photo of Heche with her hand against a window, Inaba wrote, "This was a post by @AnneHeche a while back. I remember seeing it and being so happy for her. She looks at peace with herself and the world around her. She seems hopeful and free."

"I've been thinking of her since her accident last week and like many of you, my heart is heavy" she continued. "Anne was one of the stars on @dancingwiththestars that truly touched my heart. Her personal story was one that reached into my heart and squeezed it. I could feel the pain she felt, and I could also feel her resilient and courageous soul. And it was touching."

"I had no idea all that she had gone through in this lifetime and I felt a connection to her and the struggles she faced in life. Despite her trials and tribulations, she had a bright light when she came out on that stage to dance," she went on. "Every time she performed, there was a sense of complete joy and a celebration of life. It was pure. And it was special.✨❤️"

Inaba said she attempted to connect with Heche "a few times" to appear on her podcast but it never happened and went on to describe how "heartbroken" she was for Heche and "those who love her."

"It is a tragedy in the fullest sense of the word. Not only for her but for the people who were also hurt and lost things in this incident. Lives are changed forever. In an instant…" she wrote. "I swallow the tears that keep wanting to flow when I think of her in that burning car, wondering what happened right before the accident. It seems from the outside like there was some sort of emotional distress. Pain. Panic. Fear. Frustration. Disorientation. Sadness. I don't know… none of us do."

"I just hope she can feel the outpouring of love. And I wish the best outcome for her," she added. "Anne, I just wanted to say I'm grateful to have had the chance to SEE you. You had a great impact on many of us not only with your talent, but also with your free spirit.Thank you for the unique being you are. I'm praying for you. And so are many others. I hope you can feel it."

Heche's ex, James Tupper, shared a photo of the actress hours before her death. "Love you forever," he captioned the photo, alongside a broken heart emoji. Tupper shares son, Atlas, with Heche.

Food network star, Penny Davidi, later commented on his photo. "Jonathan and I sending our prayers and love to you and your son," she wrote to Tupper. "Anything you need were [sic] here."

Kyle Richards, another RHOBH star, shared her condolences with the family as well. "I'm so sorry 💔 Thinking of you and both her boys," Richards commented.

An hour before Heche died, another one of her exes, Ellen DeGeneres, shared her condolences via social media. "This is a sad day," DeGeneres tweeted. "I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love. The pair dated from 1997 to 2000.

Heche's death tragically comes as she was working on several projects. In June, she wrapped on Lifetime's Girl in Room 13, set to premiere this fall. She was also expected to star opposite Dermot Mulroney in the upcoming horror-thriller Full Ride, had a recurring role in All Rise on OWN, and was premiering in Sam Levinson and The Weeknd's HBO show Idol.

Heche recently starred in the Peter Facinelli-directed psychological thriller The Vanished for Netflix and Quiver's tornado thriller 13 Minutes. Additionally, the actress was working on her podcast, Better Together with Anne & Heather, and writing her second book.

Heche leaves behind two kids: her 13-year-old son Atlas, whom she shares with Tupper, and son Homer, 20, from her marriage to Coley Laffoon.