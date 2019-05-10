Celebrities Hilariously Read Texts from Their Moms and Kourtney Kardashian Has Some Explaining to Do

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian ABC

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and in honor of the upcoming holiday, Jimmy Kimmel had a slew of celebrities read text their moms sent to them.

While countless stars have been made to read the meanest tweets written about them in a similar Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment, in this sketch that aired on Thursday, celebs had to read the quirky, strange and — in some instances — downright incomprehensible texts their moms have messaged them.

For instance, Katy Perry shared a lengthy text her mother sent her, which seemingly offered her relationship advice.

“Feather, teamwork when you are cohabbing makes the dream work,” Perry, 34, read from her iPhone. “You know dad and mom love you and want the best for you But in any relationship a man has to take the lead Even if you only let him think he is the man is the head but the woman is the neck that turns the head you just have to do it where he doesn’t think you’re doing it kind of like turning a sail on a sailboat in the wind subtle but it’ll start to glide you two should rent a sailboat together and see how it feels I would do that with you anytime.”

Meanwhile, Stranger Things star David Harbour revealed his mom’s fervent request for one thing — free stuff.

She wrote him, “David love you lots Will you send me anything you can find for free?????? thank you so much–thank you. pens, key chains Are you having fun?? Love you love you. Mom.”

After wishing his mom a “happy Mother’s Day,” Harbour, 44, admitted, “I did not send her anything.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian read texts from momager Kris Jenner to Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, messages she ignored over the course of three days.

Jenner, 63, first asked Kourtney, 40, “Can you come over for dinner tomorrow at 7?”

A day after that, Jenner wrote her daughter again: “You never answer me, I asked do you wanna come for dinner at 7?”

Finally, on the following day, Jenner texted, “I hope you will come for dinner.”

As Kourtney admitted that sometimes she just forgets to text back, Khloe responded, “That’s so rude.”

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian E!

Billie Eilish‘s mom offered the singer some advice: “You were tired and in a funk today. Go the duck to sleep!!!!!! I hear you, love mom”

Silicon Valley star Jimmy O. Yang revealed that the only text his mom ever sent in English was the cryptic question “Poo?”

Yang, 31, admitted, “I’m not really sure if she was talking about me or the dog, but we both pooed.”

RELATED: WATCH: Diane Keaton Shows Jimmy Kimmel Her ‘New Way’ of Kissing

Josh Groban read, “I wish we were in Dublin. Love Ireland. Have fun or else.☘️ (This is either a shamrock or a marijuana leaf can’t tell, either works)”

Meanwhile, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Kiernan Shipka read the following text from her mom: “Jared Leto is 47 I’m going vegan”

Shipka, 19, responded into the camera, “I mean, I’ll go vegan with you, mom. I love Jared Leto too.”

Image zoom Jimmy Kimmel Diane Keaton Jimmy Kimmel Live/ABC

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Introduces Faux Game of Thrones Hotline — Manned by the Cast!

And P!nk detailed a message her mom sent her about marijuana, of all things.

“So I survived my first dose,” the singer read aloud. “Should I take it twice daily? How long before I should see results or need to increase dose? Bring vap dose to Florida. From your stoner mom.”

Catastrophe‘s Rob Delaney‘s mom inadvertently swore at her son, thanks to auto-correct.

Her first text reads, “F–ing A–!! 😜”

She followed up, writing, “I hate auto correct! Fun article!!”

And after Delaney asked her, “Did ‘fun article’ auto correct to ‘f–ing a–?'” his mom replied, “YES!”

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo Crash a Las Vegas Bachelorette Party — and Take a Stripper 101 Class

Delaney admitted, “I thought my mom was just calling me a ‘f–ing a–?’ again.”

And the text from Regina Hall’s mom was the most incomprehensible of the group: “Jt concert tix not going to good job CCD Kjust.can’t tecxstill trying byb love you you”

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.