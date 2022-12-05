Kelsey Grammer, Jamie Lee Curtis and Other Stars React to Kirstie Alley's Death: 'You Were One of a Kind'

Kirstie Alley died from cancer on Monday, her children confirmed to PEOPLE

By
Published on December 5, 2022 10:16 PM
Kirstie Alley Says She Took Some 'Bad Habits' from the Set of Cheers into Her Career
Kirstie Alley. Photo: Getty Images

Hollywood is remembering Kirstie Alley after her death.

On Monday, True and Lillie Parker, the two children of the Cheers alum, announced that the Emmy-winning actress had died from cancer. She was 71.

As news of her death circulated, many stars shared tributes for Alley to PEOPLE and on social media.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Alley's Cheers costar Kelsey Grammer said of the news: "I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her."

Fellow Cheers star Ted Danson added in a separate statement: "I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of Cheers. It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes. Kirstie was truly brilliant in it. Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny. She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh today just as hard. As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died. I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her."

Alley's friend and fellow Scream Queens alum Jamie Lee Curtis shared a photo of the two from the Fox series on Instagram.

"I've just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has died," she wrote before saluting Alley "as a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life."

Speaking to their personal bond, Curtis continued, "She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news."

Scream Queens: L-R: Kirstie Alley and Jamie Lee Curtis in the all-new Chanel Pour Homme-Icide episode of SCREAM QUEENS airing Tuesday, Nov. 1 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)
Kirstie Alley and Jamie Lee Curtis on 'Scream Queens'. FOX/Getty

Tim Allen, Alley's costar from the 1997 film For Richer or Poorer, tweeted: "A sweet soul pass on in Kristie Alley. Sad, sad news. Prayers for all her family."

John Travolta, who starred in the 1989 film Look Who's Talking with Alley, wrote on Instagram, "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

Broadway and film star Kristin Chenoweth wrote on Twitter, "RIP Kirstie. I loved you so. We will meet again."

Jackée Harry penned a tribute of her own on Twitter, beside a tweet that Alley wrote in 2018. "Whether you agreed with her or not, Kirstie Alley was an undeniable talent who brought joy to many – through the screen and with her warm, hilarious spirit. RIP, luv. You were one of a kind," she wrote.

Taylor Lautner, who also starred in Scream Queens with Alley, shared a moment from the series on his Instagram Story.

"an honor working with you and getting to know your Kirstie. RIP," wrote Lautner, adding a heart emoji.

taylor lautner pays tribute to Kirstie Alley
Taylor Lautner's Instagram post. taylor lautner/instagram

Valerie Bertinelli shared a broken heart emoji and praying hands emoji, writing on Twitter, "Oh Kirstie 💔Rest in Peace 🙏🏻"

Scott Baio also wrote of the news: "What a talented sweet person. You will be missed. Sending my heartfelt condolences to your children and other loved ones."

Travis Tritt tweeted that he was "Shocked and saddened by the news of Kirstie Alley."

RELATED VIDEO: The Cheers Cast Goofed Off 'More Than They Acted', According to Kirstie Alley

Alley's children, True and Lillie Parker, announced the actress had died from cancer. In a statement to PEOPLE, True and Lillie confirmed that Alley died on Monday.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," they said in a statement.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," they continued. "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

The siblings remembered their mother's "zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

They also thanked the "incredible team of doctors and nurses" at the Moffitt Cancer Center before concluding their statement by asking for fans to "respect our privacy at this difficult time."

