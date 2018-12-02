Gisele Bündchen, Sofia Vergara & More Stars Congratulate Newlyweds Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra officially became man and wife Saturday — and stars from around the world were eager to congratulate the newlyweds!

On Saturday, Jonas, 26, and Chopra, 36, posted the same joyful note on Instagram about their union.

“One of the most special things our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” they wrote. “And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi.”

“Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed,” they said.

Celebrities flooded the comment sections of their posts with enthusiastic notes for the newlyweds.

“Stunning,” comedian Mindy Kaling gushed with a crying emoji.

“Beautiful!!! Congratulations!” Gisele Bündchen wrote. “Wishing you all the love and happiness.”

“Beautiful,” actress Sofia Vergara said with three pink hearts emojis.

“Congratulations!” dancer and actress Julianne Hough said. “So amazing and so happy for you two.”

“Congratulations,” model Lily Aldridge commented with four red hearts.

“Darlings,” YouTube star Lilly Singh said.

“Congratulations,” actor Abhishek Bachchan wrote with a happy emoji.

“Congratulations to you both!!!” America’s Next Top Model and Dancing with the Stars champ Nyle DiMarco wrote.

Kelly Ripa dropped a series of red hearts and yellow stars, and model Josephine Skriver added three red hearts. Actress Shraddha Kapoor typed in seven red hearts.

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, who attended Chopra’s bachelorette weekend in Amsterdam and posted on her Instagram Story that she had flown to Mumbai, commented with three pink hearts emojis.

The musician and the former Quantico actress tied the knot in a Western wedding that Jonas’ father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., officiated. The nuptials took place in India, Chopra’s home country, at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Chopra donned a custom Ralph Lauren wedding gown. The groom, the couple’s family members and the wedding party were also decked out in the designer’s outfits.

On Sunday, Jonas and Chopra, who wed four months after Jonas popped the question in July, will keep the celebration going with a Hindu ceremony.