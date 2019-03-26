Questlove, Ava DuVernay & More React to Jussie Smollett’s Charges Being Dropped: 'TOLD YALL'

Celebrities are sharing their thoughts about the latest, stunning legal development for Jussie Smollett.

On Tuesday, all charges against the actor stemming from accusations that he lied to police about an alleged hate crime attack against him earlier this year were dropped.

“TOLD YALL,” wrote Roots leader Questlove in a succinct message, while actor George Takei said that Smollett’s case was a good example on why it’s important not to be too quick to rush to conclusions.

“There are lots of things we apparently should not pre-judge before we have all the facts, like Jussie Smollett (all charges dropped?!) and the Mueller report (not yet public!!)” he wrote.

Director Ava DuVernay, who had previously spoken out on behalf of Smollett, went on to share one of her previous tweets about the case.

“Despite the inconsistencies, I can’t blindly believe Chicago PD. The department that covered up shooting Laquan McDonald over a dozen times? That operated an off-site torture facility? That one? I’ll wait. Whatever the outcome, this won’t stop me from believing others. It can’t,” she wrote in February.

“I’ll just be putting this right here,” she wrote alongside the month-old message.

A handful of Smollett’s Empire colleagues have also celebrated the news.

Alongside a screenshot of a television news story, the Empire writers tweeted out a winky face emoji, adding “See y’all Wednesday.” (That is the day when the show airs on Fox.)

The account also re-posted a message shared by producer JaNeika James who wrote, “WE LOVE YOU JUSSIE!!! Thank you for ALWAYS standing in your truth #truthwillalwaysprevial.”

Fox had no comment when asked by PEOPLE about the charges being dropped against Smollett, 36.

Shortly after the news was announced, Smollett briefly spoke to reporters at the Cook County courthouse in Chicago.

“I’ve been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one,” the Empire actor said. “I would not be my mother’s son if I was capable of doing what I was accused of.”

Smollet’s family also issued a public statement on his behalf.

“Our son and brother is an innocent man whose name and character has been unjustly smeared,” his family said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “Jussie is a son, a brother, a partner, a champion for human rights, and a genuine soul who would never be capable of what he was falsely accused of. He was the victim of an assault and then falsely blamed for his own attack.”

“This morning truth has prevailed and he has been vindicated. All charges have been dismissed and his record expunged (cleared). The painful incidents we’ve witnessed him endure over the past 7 weeks have been heartbreaking and unjust to say the least. While many were quick to rush to judgement before hearing the actual truth, we are grateful that the truth about Jussie has come to light. We look forward to bringing the real perpetrators to justice,” they added. “We thank God and our village for standing by us during this trying time.”

Smollett’s attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes said in a statement released to the media Tuesday that the star’s “record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him.”

“Jussie was attacked by two people he was unable to identify on January 29th. He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgment,” the statement said.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed the charges against Smollett had been dropped.

“After reviewing all the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case,” reads a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Smollett had pleaded not guilty to allegations that he lied to police when he said he was attacked by two men in what authorities later claimed was a staged incident to draw attention to himself.

Smollett was arrested Feb. 20, about three weeks after the alleged incident initially portrayed by the gay and black actor as a hate crime. He later was indicted on 16 counts of disorderly conduct for making false reports.

If Smollett had been been tried and found guilty of falsifying a police report, the Class 4 felony carried a potential sentence of up to three years in prison.