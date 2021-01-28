Mel Brooks, John Stamos, Bob Saget and More React to Cloris Leachman’s Death at 94

Cloris Leachman left a remarkable legacy behind that Hollywood won't forget.

The Oscar-winning comedian died on Wednesday of natural causes at age 94 and many celebrities have shared their favorite moments of the actress on social media in her remembrance.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Mel Brooks, who directed Leachman in High Anxiety, History of the World, Part 1 and Young Frankenstein, wrote on Twitter, "Such sad news — Cloris was insanely talented. She could make you laugh or cry at the drop of a hat. Always such a pleasure to have on set.

"Every time I hear a horse whinny I will forever think of Cloris' unforgettable Frau Blücher," he added of her Young Frankenstein role. "She is irreplaceable, and will be greatly missed."

"Rest in peace Cloris Leachman you will always inhabit my sense of humour. Thank you," rocker Peter Frampton tweeted.

The View co-host Joy Behar wrote, "'HE WAS MY BOYFRIEND'" RIP CLORIS LEACHMAN," a reference to Leachman's line in Young Frankenstein.

John Stamos posted a clip from his appearance on Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget with the late star in which she said, "I'm not here to roast Bob Saget. I'm here to f— John Stamos."

"God I loved her. RIP #CLORISLEACHMAN," Stamos, 57.

His Full House costar Bob Saget also posted a touching tribute to Leachman, remembering her role in his roast.

"So sad over the loss of the brilliant Cloris Leachman. Beyond being an Academy award winner, her hilarious role in 'Young Frankenstein,' and being 'Phyllis,' I had the pleasure of being roasted by her on television," he wrote. "My deepest sympathies to her loved ones."

Star Trek actor George Takei wrote, "Cloris Leachman has passed. The Oscar and Emmy-winning funny lady stole her way into our hearts and always left us smiling. She was 94."

Actor Elias Toufexis who worked with her during the War of Awards shared two special memories of Leachman.

In one tweet, he shared a photo they took together.

"God bless and Rest In Peace to the wonderful Cloris Leachman. She was just the f–king best (she would have wanted me to swear)," Toufexis, 45, captioned the picture.

In another post he shared, "On set once, my wife @michelleboback was texting me and it started to get on Cloris Leachman's nerves. So she sent this message." Attached was a video message from the late actress as she said, "Michelle, darling. Shut the f— up."

Jackée Harry posted a picture of her with Leachman captioned, "Cloris Leachman had a razor sharp wit that I'll always admire. Rest peacefully, love."

Leachman's manager, Juliet Green, confirmed to PEOPLE that the actress died Wednesday of natural causes.

Image zoom Cloris Leachman

"It's been my privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most fearless actresses of our time. There was no one like Cloris. With a single look she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh till the tears ran down your face. You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic," Green said.