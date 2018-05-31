'The Conner Family'? Roseanne Fans and Celebs Are Calling for a Spinoff — Without Roseanne Barr

Fans are now calling for a Roseanne spinoff series following Roseanne Barr‘s racist Twitter spree that prompted ABC to pull the plug on the popular sitcom.

Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons shared a viral fan-made poster of Laurie Metfcalf starring in her own spinoff, Jackie, titled after her Roseanne character Jackie Harris. “You watched it for her anyway,” the fake poster read.

“Haha YES! #ilovelauriemetcalf,” Parsons captioned the mocked-up artwork about his BBT costar, who played his mother Mary Cooper.

Meanwhile, Mindy Kaling gave a shout-out to Metcalf and John Goodman, who played Roseanne’s husband Dan Conner, on Twitter, writing, “Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman let me write things for you.”

Lena Dunham also reiterated the same sentiments in her response to Kaling. “I will do the spin off of your show starring Darlene’s cool kids,” the Girls creator tweeted.

Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman let me write things for you — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 30, 2018

I will do the spin off of your show starring Darlene’s cool kids https://t.co/5A2129BTl0 — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) May 30, 2018

Another fan-made poster reimagined a spinoff show, titled The Conners, which replaced Barr on the cast couch photo with an urn. “You’ll never miss her … They don’t.”

“ABC should change the name of the show from ‘Roseanne’ to ‘The Conner Family’ and kill off Roseanne Conner. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and the others can continue without her,” wrote another Twitter user.

On Monday, Barr shared a since-deleted attack on former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, who is black, comparing her to an ape. “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = VJ,” she wrote.

ABC canceled Roseanne Tuesday.

I'd watch an @ABCNetwork show called #TheConners The torch had already been passed to Darlene / @TheSaraGilbert Dan copes with the loss of Roseanne Jackie moves in to help — Brett Gursky (@BrettGursky) May 29, 2018

Disney should fire Roseanne and give us an awesome sitcom starring John Goodman & Laurie Metcalf written by @iamwandasykes — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) May 29, 2018

Pitch for a new show — Dan, starring John Goodman as an affable newly single dad trying to figure out a new life path — afrobella (@afrobella) May 29, 2018

That sound you hear is every showrunner in town frantically rewriting their pilot scripts for John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf. — Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) May 29, 2018

ABC should change the name of the show from "Roseanne" to "The Conner Family" and kill off Roseanne Conner. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and the others can continue without her. https://t.co/xcjKvapunH — Marc Berman (@marcberman) May 29, 2018

Jarrett weighed in on the shocking language for the first time during an MSNBC town hall called “Everyday Racism in America” that aired shortly after Barr’s tweet.

In a series of confusing tweets, Barr claimed she didn’t know Jarrett is black.

“I thought she was Saudi,” she tweeted.

But hours later, she tweeted a contradictory statement. “I honestly thought she was Jewish and Persian,” she said. “Ignorant of me for sure, but… I did.”

Barr later responded to a fan speculating that Barr didn’t know Jarrett is black, claiming she indeed “didn’t know” before tweeting: “I mistakenly thought she was white.”

A source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that Barr is “in deep darkness and is very remorseful” though she attributed the racist Twitter spree to her use of sleep medication Ambien.

“Being a comedian, she writes stuff she thinks is funny, but it’s always misunderstood. She’s not intentionally hurtful,” the source said. “They all loved each other on the Roseanne set. It really was one big happy family.”