A whole host of celebrities will be honoring the late Betty White in an upcoming NBC primetime special.

The special, Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl, is set to air Monday, Jan. 31, on the network, exactly one month after the iconic actress died at age 99.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Co-stars, friends, admirers and those who shared special moments with White recount their favorite memories and reveal untold stories to commemorate the life and legacy of the trailblazing television star," NBC said in a news release. "The telecast will include clips and never-before-seen footage that best capture White's irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career."

White died on Dec. 31, six days after suffering a stroke, according to a copy of her death certificate obtained by PEOPLE earlier this month. Her death came nearly two weeks before she would have celebrated her 100th birthday.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," her agent and friend Jeff Witjas said in a previous statement.

"I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much," he continued. "I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

betty white Betty White | Credit: getty

Ahead of her centennial year, White herself opened up to PEOPLE about how she was feeling about turning 100 years old.

According to the Golden Girls icon, being "born a cockeyed optimist" was the key to her upbeat nature. "I got it from my mom, and that never changed," she said. "I always find the positive."

Of course, the actress also cracked a joke about the secret to her long life, telling PEOPLE: "I try to avoid anything green. I think it's working."