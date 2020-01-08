CeeLo Green and Fiancée Shani Join New Season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition

CeeLo Green is joining Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the former The Voice judge and his fiancée, Shani, are among the couples that will be putting their relationship to the test on the new season of WEtv’s series.

In the exclusive teaser, Green, 44, and Shani argue over the future of their relationship. The pair have been engaged for three years and together for eight total, but now they must decide if they should walk down the aisle — or walk away entirely.

“You got to more patient with me, I know I’m not stupid,” Shani tells him.

“I don’t think you are as perfect as you think you are,” Green responds in a heated discussion.

Joining Green and Shani in the house this season are four other couples: Michel’le Toussaint and her boyfriend Stew, Joseline Hernandez and boyfriend Balistic Beats, Styles P and Adjua Styles, and Bianca Bonnie and Chozus.

However, one of the couples may not be what they seem, as Dr. Ish tells the contestants that “one of the couples in this house are not a couple at all.”

What ensues in the process? Drama, of course.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition premieres Feb. 6 at 10 p.m. ET on WEtv.