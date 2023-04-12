Cecily Strong Says It's 'Hard to Watch' 'Saturday Night Live' After Exit: 'Gotta Keep My Distance'

Cecily Strong has a soft spot for her past at Saturday Night Live.

Speaking with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live about series alum Molly Shannon's recent return as host, Strong admitted her recent exit makes it hard for her to become a constant viewer.

"What did you think about Molly Shannon hosting SNL last weekend and has there been any talks of you coming in and hosting as well?" Cohen, 54, asked.

"There's no talks of me hosting," the actress, 39, said in response. "I have to admit, it's hard for me to watch the show right now."

Cohen compared the NBC sketch series to an "ex-boyfriend" — and Strong agreed with that sentiment. "Yeah, yeah, yeah. So I think next year I can start watching it," she said.

Confirming she'll be "back for the 50th" anniversary of the series, Strong added: "It's just such a big part of my life and there's so many people that I love there. So I feel like I would just be in a swamp of sadness, just my heart would break. So I gotta keep my distance."

Strong spent 11 years on SNL after joining the cast in 2012. She is currently the longest-tenured female cast member in the show's history — a record that was previously held by Kate McKinnon.

Her departure came as a surprise, however, as SNL announced the news before her final episode in December 2022. She then addressed the departure news after wrapping.

"I'm sorry I've been a little quiet about it publicly," Strong wrote on social media at the time. "I didn't want the extra pressure on something already so emotional for me.

Before season 48 commenced, a number of other SNL cast members left the show back-to-back, including McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd and Pete Davidson. The wave of exits became known as SNL's mass exodus.

