SNL's Cecily Strong Receives Care Package from Michigan Gov. Whitmer After Parodying Her

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had no qualms with Cecily Strong spoofing her on Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong's latest Saturday Night Live skit earned her quite the generous gift from the person she spoofed: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

On the most recent episode of the NBC late-night program, Strong, 36, portrayed Gov. Whitmer, 48, in a hilarious skit about the state's stay-at-home orders, during which she sipped on a Labatt Blue beer.

While the sketch did not air during the broadcast, it was posted online the following day — and caught the attention of Whitmer herself, who found the skit to be comedic but took issue with Strong's choice of drink.

"We love Canada, but we drink Michigan beer!” Whitmer told Fox 2 News about Strong drinking a Labatt Blue beer.

And the friendly banter between Whitmer and Strong didn't stop there.

On Sunday, Strong revealed on Instagram that Whitmer sent her a Michigan care package that included an assortment of beer and goodies, all from Bell's Brewery, the largest independent craft brewery in the state.

"Got a giant and gorgeous Michigan care package sent to New York courtesy of that super cool woman from Michigan ❤️💙❤️ ," Strong captioned a photo of her care package. "Thank you @gewhitmer !!! Honestly, this blew me away! And thank you @sudigreen and @frangillespie for always writing wonderful funny pieces. I’m sorry I can’t share with you in person, so cheers to you from afar!"

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, SNL has aired two episodes in the past two months, both of which took place remotely.

The first remote episode took place on April 11 with Tom Hanks as host, while Coldplay’s Chris Martin featured as the musical guest. The second episode, which aired on April 25, included a cold opening of Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Both remote episodes maintained integral parts of the series, including Weekend Update, a cold open sketch and original content from SNL cast members.

In addition to Strong, the comedy series current full-time cast members include Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villaseñor as full-time cast members. Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang are featured players.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

