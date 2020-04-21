SNL's Cecily Strong Mourns Cousin Who Died of Brain Cancer: 'He Taught Me About Love'

Image zoom Cindy Ord/Getty

Cecily Strong reflected on grief in isolation in a deeply personal piece.

In a first-person essay published Tuesday by Vulture, the Saturday Night Live star, 36, mourned the loss of her cousin Owen, who died of brain cancer in January.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I kept saying 'No, no, no, no, no, no.' Not my little Owen. My little cousin Owen. I don't know how long I sat frozen on my bed making these guttural wailing sounds," she said, recalling the "awful day" she found out that he had been given hours to live.

Calling him "the smartest and most wonderful and bravest human I knew," Strong revealed Owen was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in March 2018 at 28 years old. Doctors found the tumor after Owen, who had been having migraines, took himself to the emergency room to get an MRI.

Throughout his almost two-year battle with the disease, Strong said Owen's strength and positivity never wavered.

"Owen has this quality of being the one who supports everyone around him, even while being the one who is undergoing vigorous treatments for glioblastoma," she wrote. "He's fearless. And he's really special."

RELATED: Daughter Writes Heartwarming Message in Snow for Mom with Brain Cancer Urging Her to 'Be Brave'

According to Strong, Owen "never let on to the extent of his struggles."

"Doctors looking at his final MRI say later that because of the size and position of his tumor, they didn't know how he was standing and laughing and talking as long as he was," she wrote.

Strong also reflected on navigating a new relationship with a man named Jack while grieving her cousin's death.

"At first I thought it was so difficult to meet someone right as I was losing someone I loved so much," wrote Strong, who said she met Jack at a Christmas party in December. "I knew he'd have to be patient with me. He'd have to let me grieve. It would be easier not to even try during that process. But grieving for Owen was like nothing I'd ever experienced, and I promised Owen and myself to continue to let all that love be there along with the sadness."

In March, Jack was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, according to Strong. Quarantined alone in her "tiny" New York City apartment for two weeks while Jack battled the virus, the comedian confessed she got "really low."

"I've cried every day. I'm scared about Jack. I'm really scared. He has had a bad fever for a week. He didn't answer his phone yesterday. I text a doctor friend who suggests a police welfare check," she wrote. "I have had anxiety and depression since high school. I take Wellbutrin. I've gone to years of therapy. I take Xanax when needed. This is a really bad time for mental health."

"Today I decide the anxiety is worse. I'd rather be depressed. I get really low. I wake up Friday and I turn my phone on airplane mode and I start drinking," she continued. "I think it's going to fall apart with Jack now. I'm upset with him for not understanding why I constantly need to know he's okay. I'm upset with myself for needing to constantly know he's okay. I'm upset with friends talking about missing their f--ing birthdays. What if Jack dies? What if I die? Owen just d—. I can't say it or write it. I'm so low and I’m so afraid. I'm afraid of the water coming out of my pipes. I'm afraid of outside. And I am so alone. I've never felt so alone."

Strong, who admitted feeling "lost" as she told the story in bits and pieces, concluded on a note of gratitude.

"Here's a thing I know for sure: I had a cousin named Owen who had red hair as a little boy and he was a serious kid and he loved birds," she wrote. "He taught me about love during his life and he's teaching me about love after. And I'm really lucky."