CBS This Morning: Saturday Co-Host Dana Jacobson Is Engaged

Dana Jacobson has found her soulmate!

The CBS This Morning: Saturday co-host is engaged, she confirmed on the morning show Thursday.

“I just heard that Dana Jacobson got engaged!” CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King said at the anchor desk.

“I did!” an elated Jacobson shared. “It’s a beautiful ring.”

Jacobson also noted that her proposal was “perfect” and “magical,” adding: “I’m a very lucky lady.”

Someone has a shiny new ring on her finger. 💍👀 Congrats on your engagement, @DanaJacobson! pic.twitter.com/ZCDTb4jNmH — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 11, 2018

Dana Jacobson Michele Crowe/CBS

The journalist also shared the happy news with her fans and followers on Instagram on Friday, when she posted a close-up shot of her ring.

“He’s my best friend and my biggest champion,” she said of her fiancé.

“Amazing how one lunch can forever change your life for the better. ❤️ #engaged,” she added with a diamond ring emoji.

Jacobson joined CBS This Morning: Saturday in July and has been contributing to CBS News shows, including CBSN and CBS This Morning, since 2015.