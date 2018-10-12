CBS This Morning: Saturday Co-Host Dana Jacobson Is Engaged

Dana Jacobson has found her soulmate!
The CBS This Morning: Saturday co-host is engaged, she confirmed on the morning show Thursday.
“I just heard that Dana Jacobson got engaged!” CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King said at the anchor desk.
“I did!” an elated Jacobson shared. “It’s a beautiful ring.”
Jacobson also noted that her proposal was “perfect” and “magical,” adding: “I’m a very lucky lady.”
The journalist also shared the happy news with her fans and followers on Instagram on Friday, when she posted a close-up shot of her ring.
“He’s my best friend and my biggest champion,” she said of her fiancé.
“Amazing how one lunch can forever change your life for the better. ❤️ #engaged,” she added with a diamond ring emoji.
Jacobson joined CBS This Morning: Saturday in July and has been contributing to CBS News shows, including CBSN and CBS This Morning, since 2015.