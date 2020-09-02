Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil flashed wide smiles as they posed in the CBS newsroom

CBS This Morning Anchors Reunite After 6 Months Apart Due to COVID-19: 'Back at the Table!'

Reunited, and it feels so good!

CBS This Morning anchors Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil are back in the newsroom after spending months apart amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"REUNITED: After nearly six months apart, @GayleKing, @AnthonyMasonCBS & @TonyDokoupil are back at the table together!" the CBS This Morning Twitter account shared on Wednesday alongside a photo of the a.m. crew flashing wide smiles and sitting seemingly six feet apart at the news table.

"We have much more news ahead on @CBSThisMorning," the account added.

Mason, 64, also celebrated the reunion on his personal Twitter, writing, "Reunited! After 115 days! We're finally all together at the table again & it feels fabulous! @GayleKing @TonyDokoupil @CBSThisMorning."

"Bye bye 'Brooklyn Broadcasting Center.' Hello suit pants and shoes," Dokoupil, 39, tweeted with a selfie of himself all dressed up.

"Excited to be back on the big set, first times in weeks, with a special extra large table for social distancing on @CBSThisMorning," Dokoupil added.

He also tweeted the group photo, writing, "And we're back!!!!"

The anchors excitedly kicked off the morning segment, expressing how excited they are to be back in action.

"The band is back together," King, 65, said. "We checked and it has been since March 24th, the last time we were all at the table," Dokoupil added.

"115 days!" Mason chimed in, with King saying: "18 hours 26 minutes. But who is counting?"

The sweet reunion comes after the co-hosts celebrated another major milestone in May: their one-year anniversary together.

Sharing what they've learned about each other, King joked, "Tony wears socks with Birkenstocks when he's broadcasting from home, and I wish he would stop doing that. He loses his cool points. Regarding Anthony Mason, I can't say that there were any real surprises because we all worked together before."

"We felt comfortable with each other. But it's nice because I've always known he can handle any situation. He has and always does," King added.