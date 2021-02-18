CBS Announces Sitcom Mom Will End with Season 8 Following Anna Faris’ Exit

The series was just nominated for three Critics' Choice Awards last month

It's time to say goodbye to Mom.

The CBS sitcom, which starred Allison Janney and Anna Faris, will end with the conclusion of season 8, the network announced Wednesday.

Janney, 61, was nominated in the best supporting actress category at the Emmy Awards for her role as Bonnie in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, winning the award in 2014 and 2015.

The show was nominated for three Critics' Choice Awards, including Best Comedy Series, last month.

Faris played Christy, Bonnie's daughter, for seven seasons before abruptly leaving last year.

The Overboard star announced her departure from the series, which debuted in 2013, just days before production began on season 8 in September 2020.

"The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career. I'm so thankful to Chuck, the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience," Faris said at the time, referring to creator Chuck Lorre.

"While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I'll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family," she added.

A source later told PEOPLE that the actress' decision to leave was "sudden and unwelcome."

"It was a surprise to hear that Anna was leaving," a source close to the show said. "None of us are happy about that."

"It was sudden and unwelcome, and it left the entire network scrambling," the source added. "This is not a good thing at all."

"Mom has been one of CBS' more profitable scripted shows, in a very challenging economic time," the source said. "And now one of the leads is gone. It's actually a nightmare. No one wanted this."

On Tuesday — just one day before the cancellation was announced — Janney said that her former costar was "very missed" on set.

"Anna is missed and her character on the show is missed," Janney told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.