CBS Settles Lawsuit with 3 Women Who Accused Charlie Rose of Sexual Harassment

CBS News has reached a settlement with three women who accused Charlie Rose of sexually harassing them.

In May, Katherine Brooks Harris, Yuqing “Chelsea” Wei and Sydney McNeal sued CBS News and Rose, who was fired from the network last year following multiple allegations of sexual harassment. The three women alleged Rose subjected them to “repeated, ongoing and unlawful physical and verbal sexual harassment,” including sexual touching, sexual comments and sexual advances.

According to court records, the proceedings against CBS News were discontinued in November. While CBS is no longer a defendant in the lawsuit, the women are continuing to pursue their claims against Rose, a lawyer for the women, Kenneth Goldberg, told The New York Times.

A spokesperson for CBS News told the Times that the CBS lawsuit had been “resolved” and that the financial terms of the settlement are confidential, at the request of the women.

A rep for Rose, 76, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but in a prior statement, his attorney Robert Bodian said, “The claims in the lawsuit filed against Mr. Rose are without merit.”

The lawsuit came shortly after the Washington Post published a piece in which 27 additional women accused the longtime journalist of sexual misconduct. The alleged incidents date back to 1976 and were allegedly reported to the network as early as 1986, with women accusing the TV anchor of inappropriate behavior such as making lewd comments and groping. Rose responded to the report via email to the Post at the time, saying, “Your story is unfair and inaccurate.”

Rose filed a motion to dismiss the suit against him in September. In the motion, obtained by The Blast, he aggressively defended himself against the allegations, claiming the three women were seeking “to bolster their threadbare and conclusory claims by exploiting the #MeToo Movement and bootstrapping the accusations of sexual harassment made by third parties against Rose in articles published by The Washington Post.”