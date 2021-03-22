CBS Sets May Series Finale Dates for Mom and NCIS: New Orleans

Mom will conclude its eight-season run on May 13, and NCIS: New Orleans will end after seven seasons on May 23

The end is near for two beloved CBS shows.

On Monday, the network announced the series finale dates for both Mom and NCIS: New Orleans. The hit sitcom will conclude its eight-season run on May 13, and NCIS: New Orleans will end after seven seasons on May 23.

CBS announced last month that Mom would end with season 8. The series follows Allison Janney as Bonnie and Anna Faris (who exited after season 7) as Christy, a mother and daughter who are recovering addicts.

"I wish that we'd had at least another year for the writers to have that much time to ramp up to the ending. We sort of found out sooner than we thought we would," Janney said during a recent appearance on The Late Late Show. "We thought, 'Surely, they're going to want more Mom.' And they decided not."

The actress, who has won two Emmy Awards for her role on the show, said she's been soaking in every last minute on set as they film the final season.

"It's going to be very hard to just have it, all of a sudden, [be] gone," said Janney, 61. "And no matter how much I prepare myself for it, I know I'm going to be just buckets of tears. Because it's been so incredible — the amazing letters I get from people who are in the program, or people who got sober with us."

She added, "It's been a great show to be part of. And it's so rare when you do something like that, and it affects people in a positive way out in the world. It makes me sad, but onward."

Similarly, NCIS: New Orleans' final season was announced last month.

"It has been our sincere pleasure and honor to work on this show and with this incredible cast and crew for over 150 episodes," NCIS: New Orleans' executive producers Christopher Silber and Jan Nash said in a statement. "As disappointed as we are to see NOLA end, we couldn't be prouder of the work we've done and are grateful to the spectacular and resilient Crescent City that embraced us for seven wonderful years."