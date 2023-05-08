CBS Walks Back 'S.W.A.T.' Cancellation After 3 Days, Renews Series for Seventh and Final Season: 'Found a Way'

It looks like CBS had a change of heart.

The network has decided to renew S.W.A.T. for a seventh and final season, just three days after originally canceling the series.

Following the season 6 finale, which is set to air on Friday, May 19, the Shemar Moore-led police drama will continue with another 13 episodes in its next installment.

"We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for S.W.A.T. and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and Sony Pictures TV Studios president Katherine Pope said in a joint statement.

"S.W.A.T. has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following. We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show's storylines and characters, which audiences deserve," their statement continued.

"Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew and everyone who has contributed to the success of SWAT. We look forward to its return next season," the statement concluded.

News of the series' initial cancellation came at a shock, especially for Moore, the star of the show.

In an impassioned Instagram video posted on Saturday, Moore explained why he was frustrated that S.W.A.T. was abruptly ending.

"It makes no sense," Moore, 52, said. "We're the best show on Friday night at 8 o'clock for CBS. The last two years we've been killing it. We've done nothing wrong. We did everything that was asked for."

"They said we're cancelled, but guess what? I don't think we're done," Moore continued. "CBS is either gonna wake up and realize they made a mistake. Sony is gonna do their math and realize that this is not the right move."

"I still have faith that S.W.A.T. will live to see another day. I don't know where, I don't know how," he added.

Moore then urged everyone to "make somes f---ing noise and let them know that canceling S.W.A.T. is a f---ing mistake" — which apparently seemed to do the trick.

Executive producer Shawn Ryan told The Hollywood Reporter in March that the dynamism of the industry no longer guaranteed a seemingly successful series another season.

"You would never see that situation 15 years ago," Ryan said, per the outlet. "There's no reason why the show shouldn't be picked up other than the economics of the business are changing. CBS and Sony will or will not figure out a way to economically make a season seven work."

S.W.A.T. airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on CBS.