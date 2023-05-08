CBS Walks Back 'S.W.A.T.' Cancellation After 3 Days, Renews Series for Seventh and Final Season: 'Found a Way'

CBS first announced the cancellation of the Shemar Moore-led police drama on Friday, just two weeks before the final episode of season 6 is set to air on May 19

By
Published on May 8, 2023 09:54 PM
“Blowback” – When classified information falls into the wrong hands, the team races to stop a dangerous plot targeting former members of the U.S. military. Also, Luca is faced with a challenging choice when a family member suddenly falls ill, on S.W.A.T., Friday, March 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured (L-R): Shemar Moore as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

It looks like CBS had a change of heart.

The network has decided to renew S.W.A.T. for a seventh and final season, just three days after originally canceling the series.

Following the season 6 finale, which is set to air on Friday, May 19, the Shemar Moore-led police drama will continue with another 13 episodes in its next installment.

"We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for S.W.A.T. and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and Sony Pictures TV Studios president Katherine Pope said in a joint statement.

"S.W.A.T. has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following. We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show's storylines and characters, which audiences deserve," their statement continued.

"Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew and everyone who has contributed to the success of SWAT. We look forward to its return next season," the statement concluded.

“Stockholm” – SWAT teams up with the FBI to hunt one of its most-wanted fugitives. Also, Hondo and Nichelle are faced with an unexpected development in her pregnancy, on S.W.A.T., Friday, March 31 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured (L-R): Alex Russell as Jim Street, Jay Harrington as David "Deacon" Kay, Anna Enger Ritch as Powell, and David Lim as Victor Tan. Credit: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
CBS

News of the series' initial cancellation came at a shock, especially for Moore, the star of the show.

In an impassioned Instagram video posted on Saturday, Moore explained why he was frustrated that S.W.A.T. was abruptly ending.

"It makes no sense," Moore, 52, said. "We're the best show on Friday night at 8 o'clock for CBS. The last two years we've been killing it. We've done nothing wrong. We did everything that was asked for."

"They said we're cancelled, but guess what? I don't think we're done," Moore continued. "CBS is either gonna wake up and realize they made a mistake. Sony is gonna do their math and realize that this is not the right move."

"I still have faith that S.W.A.T. will live to see another day. I don't know where, I don't know how," he added.

“Stockholm” – SWAT teams up with the FBI to hunt one of its most-wanted fugitives. Also, Hondo and Nichelle are faced with an unexpected development in her pregnancy, on S.W.A.T., Friday, March 31 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured: Shemar Moore as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson. Photo: Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS - All Rights Reserved.
Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS

Moore then urged everyone to "make somes f---ing noise and let them know that canceling S.W.A.T. is a f---ing mistake" — which apparently seemed to do the trick.

Executive producer Shawn Ryan told The Hollywood Reporter in March that the dynamism of the industry no longer guaranteed a seemingly successful series another season.

"You would never see that situation 15 years ago," Ryan said, per the outlet. "There's no reason why the show shouldn't be picked up other than the economics of the business are changing. CBS and Sony will or will not figure out a way to economically make a season seven work."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

S.W.A.T. airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Related Articles
Survive When Deacon enlists Chris help on an off-duty private security detail, they struggle to survive when theyre attacked by a drug cartel looking to kidnap their wealthy VIP client, on the new day and time of the CBS Original series S.W.A.T.
Shemar Moore Says 'Canceling 'SWAT' Is a F---ing Mistake': 'I Don't Think We're Done'
Shemar Moore, Christel Khalil, Bryton James "The Young and the Restless" Set Guest Starring Shemar Moore CBS television City Los Angeles 03/31/23 © Howard Wise/jpistudios.com 310-657-9661
Shemar Moore's 'Y&R' Return Includes a Touching Tribute to His Late Costar Kristoff St. John — Watch!
Kieran Culkin, Jennifer Coolidge
'SNL' Booked Kieran Culkin and Jennifer Coolidge as Final Season 48 Hosts Before Writers' Strike Shutdown
“Poetic Justice” – Danny crosses paths with Sonny Le (Alex Duong), a criminal from a previous case, when he investigates a gang attack with a shocking motive. Also, Frank and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) butt heads over an off-duty cop who goes too far making a political statement; Anthony worries Erin’s DA campaign could be threatened by her ex-husband Jack’s unsavory business connections; and Jamie investigates a potentially dirty officer whose identity may be close to home, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
'Blue Bloods' Cast Reportedly Takes 25 Percent Pay Cut to Secure Season 14 Renewal
Donnie Wahlberg Calls Blue Bloods Fans His 'Family' and Says They Deserve a 'Proper Sendoff' for the Show
Donnie Wahlberg Calls 'Blue Bloods' Fans His 'Family' and Says They Deserve a 'Proper Sendoff' for the Show
THE RESIDENT
TV Shows Canceled in 2023
GROWN-ISH - "Canceled" - After Luca calls out Zoey's boss on social media, Zoey tries to regain control over cancel culture. This episode of "grown-ish" airs Thursday, August 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.
Yara Shahidi Announces End of 'Grown-ish' After 6 Seasons: 'We're Going to Do It Up Big'
Sex/Life. (L to R) Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly, Adam Demos as Brad Simon in episode 206 of Sex/Life.
Netflix Cancels 'Sex/Life' 1 Month After Its Season 2 Premiere
You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 408 of You.
Penn Badgley's 'You' Renewed for Fifth and Final Season at Netflix
YOU penn badgley
'You' Season 5: Everything to Know About the Final Season
THE WHITE LOTUS season 2; credit HBO
Everything to Know About 'The White Lotus' Season 3
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga attend the opening night of 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City
A Complete Timeline of Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's Feud
“Work & Family” – NCIS investigates after two men are blown up by their own explosives while attempting to break into a military base. Also, Callen wants to take the next step with Anna, and Sam moves in with his father, Raymond (Richard Gant), on the 300th episode of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured (L-R): Chris O'Donnell (Special Agent G. Callen) and LL COOL J (Special Agent Sam Hanna). Photo Credit: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
'NCIS: Los Angeles' to End Series with Season 14, Finale to Air on May 14
Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards and Kyle Richards
A Complete Timeline of Kyle Richards, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton's Family Drama
Tom Selleck Welcomes Back Old Magnum P.I. Costar for Reunion on Blue Bloods
Tom Selleck Welcomes Back Former 'Magnum P.I.' Costar Larry Manetti for Reunion on 'Blue Bloods'
the goldbergs season 10
'The Goldbergs' to End on ABC After 10 Seasons: 'Such a Rewarding Experience'