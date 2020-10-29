CBS Renews Big Brother for Season 23 with Julie Chen Moonves Returning as Host

Big Brother is coming back for season 23!

Ahead of the season 22 finale on Wednesday night, CBS announced that the hit reality series had been renewed for another season, set to premiere in the summer of 2021 with Julie Chen Moonves returning as host.

"At Big Brother, we always say ‘expect the unexpected,’ but 2020 gave us our biggest challenge to date! We could not be prouder of the entire team who delivered a fantastic season under such extreme circumstances,” said Mitch Graham, senior vice president of alternative programming for CBS Entertainment, per Variety and Deadline. “It feels fitting for this unprecedented season to conclude with an announcement of the show’s return next summer.”

Big Brother season 22 cast

Chen Moonves, who has hosted the show since the inaugural season in 2000, celebrated the renewal news on Wednesday in a video of herself prepping for the season 22 finale that she shared on Twitter.

"Hi, Big Brother fans. I am getting ready for tonight's live two-hour season finale of season 22, All-Stars," the 50-year-old host said. "But first, I have an announcement to make. We are officially back for season 23. Do you think you have what it takes? Go to CBS.com."

Season 22, Big Brother All-Stars, featured a mixture of 16 winners, finalists and memorable personalities from seasons past. The season premiered in early August after a six-week delay due to COVID-19.

Season 16 runner-up Cody Calafiore was declared the winner of the $500,000 grand prize during Wednesday night's two-hour finale, beating season 12 third-place finisher Enzo Palumbo in the second-ever unanimous jury vote. Meanwhile, season 18 winner Nicole Franzel was voted out in third.

Cody Calafiore

At the end of the show, Chen Moonves revealed that the $25,000 prize for America's Favorite Player, voted on since last week by the fans, was won by season 17 and 18's Da'Vonne Rogers, while season 20 runner-up Tyler Crispen earned the second-most votes.

The CBS series is produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America. Applications are currently being accepted for the upcoming season and can be submitted here.