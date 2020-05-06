CBS Renews 23 Shows Including NCIS and Blue Bloods , Cancels Pauley Perrette's Broke

NCIS will return to CBS for an 18th season!

The network announced the renewal of NCIS and 22 other shows for 2020-2021 season on Wednesday.

The other returning shows include Blue Bloods, NCIS: New Orleans, Young Sheldon, 60 Minutes, Mom, All Rise, The Unicorn, The Amazing Race and Evil. Bob Hearts Abishola, which the network notes is the number one new comedy, has also been renewed. Survivor, which is currently watched by nearly 10 million viewers, is also returning for season 21.

"Thanks to these exceptional shows, we're going to win the current season by 1 million viewers," said Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment, in a statement. "Next year, we'll have these strong returning series as our foundation and Super Bowl LV too. It's a well-banded lineup across Entertainment, News and Sports that will put us in an incredibly stable position for 2020-2021."

While CBS celebrates the continuation of the beloved shows, they are saying goodbye to others.

PEOPLE confirms that Broke, which stars NCIS alumna Pauley Perrette and Jaime Camil, has been canceled after one season. The series premiered on April 2 and followed Jackie [Perrette] a suburban single mother whose world is changed when her wealthy sister ends up needing a place to stay after her money dries up.

Tommy, Second Act and Man with a Plan will also not be returning for a second season, according to TVLine. PEOPLE is out to CBS for comment.

Man with a Plan first aired on Oct. 24, 2016 and stars Matt LeBlanc. The comedy, which is ending after four season, follows Adam [LeBlanc] who takes over caring for his children after his wife, who has been a stay-at-home mom for 13 years.