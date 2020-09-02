CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers Weds Longtime Love Marian Wang on Fire Island Beach

Vladimir Duthiers shared the news of his nuptials Wednesday on Instagram

Vladimir Duthiers is a married man!

The CBS News correspondent, 50, announced Wednesday on Instagram that he and his longtime love, Marian Wang, tied the knot in Fire Island, New York.

As seen in the slideshow of romantic photos of the newlyweds, Wang, a senior news producer at Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, donned a beautiful white dress, while Duthiers opted for a navy blue suit and tie for the big day.

In one photo, the happy couple were joined by their dog, who also wore a tie for the celebration. Duthiers and Wang's families also joined in for a sweet group shot.

"There but for the grace of you go I... #ImMarianHer," he captioned the post.

The lovebirds met nine years ago when Duthiers was a producer on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360° while Wang was an investigative reporter at ProPublica.

Image zoom Vladimir Duthiers and Marian Wang

Image zoom Marian Wang

Duthiers' nuptials came as a huge surprise to CBS This Morning co-hosts Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil, who were informed of the news on Wednesday upon returning to the studio for the first time since March.

Image zoom Vladimir Duthiers and Marian Wang

"They got married?!" King, 65, said in a video shared to Twitter as images of Duthiers and Wang from their wedding day appeared on the screen.

"I didn't know this was happening!" said Dokoupil, 39.

Image zoom Vladimir Duthiers and Marian Wang

Image zoom Marian Wang and Vladimir Duthiers

As the trio continued to admire photos from Duthiers' wedding, Mason, 64, said, "I'm so glad they made this happen. This is so great."

"That is a very good secret," King added, as both her co-hosts confirmed they were unaware of the news as well.

According to his bio, Duthiers joined CBS News as a correspondent in 2014. Since then, he has been featured on CBS This Morning, CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell, and 48 Hours.