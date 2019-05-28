CBS News' Errol Barnett Marries Ariana Tolbert — See Photos from Their Stunning Jamaica Nuptials

CBS News correspondent Errol Barnett is married!

British-born Barnett, 36, tied the knot with his fiancée Ariana Tolbert, 25, in Jamaica on Saturday, May 18.

Barnett and Tolbert, who reside in Washington D.C., said “I do” at the Round Hill Resort in Montego Bay in front of family and friends.

“Thankfully, the tropical rains cleared out for the sunset ceremony and it made for a truly special moment,” Barnett said in a statement to PEOPLE. “A crane even landed in the waters behind us and watched along! I am so lucky to be here and start a life with Ariana.”

A rep for Barnett added, “The happy couple are thankful to family and friends who flew from places as far away as England to be with them.”

According to the rep, Jamaica was chosen because Barnett’s grandparents on his father’s side are from there. They moved to England as part of the “Windrush generation” after WWII since his Jamaican grandfather served with the Royal Air Force (RAF) at the time. They have since passed but the couple had a memorial table honoring them and Tolbert’s grandfather Otis from Arkansas.

The couple shared handwritten vows at the ceremony as Tolbert’s mother and father, Patricia and Otis Tolbert, sat front row and Barnett’s godparents, Jeanette and Blu Jones, watched from behind them. Tolbert’s maid-of-honor, sister Sabrina, officiated the nuptials and Barnett’s brother Danny served as best man.

For her special day, Tolbert donned a Pronovias Atelier custom-made, strapless dress with removable sleeves; multiple hidden bustles allowed for her train to be attached instead of being held or flowing.

Barnett sported a custom-made suit by Suit Supply Georgetown with accessories from Tie Bar, Washington, D.C.

Over the weekend, the journalist shared multiple photos from the newlyweds’ wedding.

“I am so lucky for the special day Ariana became my #wife. She is an absolute stunner and I am still buzzing,” Barnett captioned a photo of Tolbert. “Thanks to @victoriaheerphotography for capturing our special moments. #ErrolandAri forever! . . . . . . #bridalbeauty #seasidewedding #destinationwedding #weddingdress #blackgirlmagic #justmarried.”

Tolbert also shared a snapshot of the couple holding hands on their wedding day, which she captioned, “one week down, forever to go.”

After returning home from their destination wedding, “their 18 month old Shih-Poo puppy Rémy welcomed them home to Washington this week,” his rep said.