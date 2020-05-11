The Equalizer Remake Starring Queen Latifah and More New Shows Coming to CBS

CBS has picked up new shows for the 2020-2021 broadcast season.

Despite the TV industry being in flux due to the widespread shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, two new dramas and one comedy have been confirmed by the network: The Equalizer, Clarice and B Positive.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Equalizer remake — a reimagining of the 1980s series of the same, which was also made into a movie with Denzel Washington — will star Queen Latifah "as an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn." Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes also star.

Clarice is "a deep dive into the untold personal story of brilliant and vulnerable FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, six months after the events of The Silence of the Lambs." It will star Rebecca Breeds (Pretty Little Liars), with Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Michael Cudlitz, Lucca De Oliveira and Devyn A. Tyler.

Image zoom Rebecca Breeds Don Arnold/WireImage

RELATED: What to Binge on Netflix, HBO, Amazon and More as You Practice Social Distancing

Starring Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) and Annaleigh Ashford (Masters of Sex), B Positive is from writer and creator Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette.

Image zoom Thomas Middleditch

Image zoom Annaleigh Ashford Matthew Eisman/Getty

The comedy is "about a therapist and newly divorced dad who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives." Kether Donohue, Sara Rue and Kamryn Kunody also star.

The shows are joining the network's already announced 23 returning shows. Additional new series for the 2020-2021 season will be announced at a later date.