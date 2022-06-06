Gayle King Announces Positive COVID Results from Workplace: 'Got the 'Rona'

The CBS Mornings anchor added that she was double-vaccinated and boosted before contracting the virus

Gayle King has tested positive for COVID, she announced Monday morning on Instagram.

The CBS Mornings cohost, 67, shared a video in which she spoke directly to the camera from the lobby of her CBS building where she took a precautionary workplace COVID test.

"Okay, the thing I've been dreading has finally happened," King said in the video. "I just tested positive for — I got the 'rona."

King added that another test would be administered to make sure she wasn't given a false positive. "We're gonna take one more just to be sure, but, in the meantime, I've been asked to leave the building and go home."

While King was wearing a mask, she interacted with CBS crew members and even anchor Nate Burleson, 40.

King was then asked to leave the building as she was filming. "Sean is like 'Gayle, leave the building,'" she says. "I'm leaving. I'm leaving. I'm leaving."

Before ending the video, King added, "It finally happened to me. I'm double vaccinated and boosted. Go figure."

Just a few weeks ago, King was diagnosed with tendonitis. She shared the diagnosis, directly from Dr. Nadia Levy, on Instagram.

"Achilles tendonitis," Levy explained for King's followers. "And she's going to have to be in a boot just to calm it down and on some anti-inflammatories."

Gayle King attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media issue celebration at The Pool, in New York The Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful People in Media 2022, New York, United States Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

King commented on the pain, which she said came after wearing heels to events throughout the days before her diagnosis.