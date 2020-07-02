The Dick Van Dyke Show – Now In Living Color! A Special Tribute To Carl Reiner airs Friday, July 3 on CBS

CBS to Honor Carl Reiner with Two Color Episodes of The Dick Van Dyke Show

CBS is paying tribute to late comedy legend Carl Reiner.

On Friday, the network will honor Reiner — who died Monday at age 98 — by airing a colorized hour-long special of The Dick Van Dyke Show, multiple outlets reported.

The special, titled The Dick Van Dyke Show – Now In Living Color! A Special Tribute To Carl Reiner, will feature two colorized back-to-back classic episodes of the beloved 1960s series.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the first episode in the special will be the Emmy Award-winning season 5 premiere “Coast to Coast Big Mouth,” in which Laura Petrie (Mary Tyler Moore) blurts out a top secret on a national television quiz show, revealing that comedian Alan Brady (Reiner) wears a toupee.

The second episode to be featured will be season 3's “October Eve," in which a painting of Laura (Moore) returns to haunt her when, despite her having posed fully clothed, the artist (Reiner) takes the liberty of “undraping” her.

Both episodes aired on CBS in two separate specials executive produced by Reiner in 2016 and 2017, respectively. The original colorization of both episodes was supervised by Reiner, according to Deadline.

Reiner died Monday night at his home in Beverly Hills, California, of natural causes, his assistant Judy Nagy confirmed to PEOPLE.

Reiner served as a creator, writer, and costar on The Dick VanDyke Show, which aired on CBS from 1961 to 1966. The series won 15 Primetime Emmy Awards, including five for Reiner.

Following the news of Reiner's death, Dick Van Dyke paid tribute to the late comedian, actor, producer, writer and singer, calling him his "idol."

"My idol, Carl Reiner, wrote about the human comedy," tweeted the actor, 94. "He had a deeper understanding of the human condition, than I think even he was aware of. Kind, gentle, compassionate, empathetic and wise. His scripts were never just funny, they always had something to say about us."

Reiner's son, Rob, also paid tribute to his father, breaking his silence Tuesday morning on Twitter.

"Last night my dad passed away," wrote Rob, 73, a director (like his father) known for romantic comedy classics like When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride. "As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light."