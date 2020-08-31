CBS Shares First Teaser of The Stand TV Adaptation Starring Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgård

The CBS All Access limited series is based on Stephen King's legendary plague novel

Stephen King fans are finally getting a peek at the highly anticipated TV adaptation of The Stand.

During the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, CBS All Access released the first teaser for the upcoming nine-episode limited series, which is based on King's legendary 1978 book about a global pandemic and premieres on Dec. 17.

The 30-second teaser kicks off with Whoopi Goldberg as the 108-year-old Mother Abagail introducing herself to Frannie Goldsmith (Odessa Young) in a cornfield, ominously telling her, "You come see me at Hemingfoot Home."

Viewers are then given a glimpse into the post-virus world with one character yelling, "Hello, is anyone alive out there?"

Randall Flagg, the Dark Man (Alexander Skarsgård), Stu Redman (James Marsden), and Rita Blakemoor (Heather Graham) are also spotted in the teaser, which shows snippets of survivors searching the abandoned cities, chaos occurring in a corn stalk, sick patients struggling in bed, and a gun fight.

At the end of the teaser, Mother Abagail is seen again — but this time she's in a frightening stare-off with a white wolf.

Episodes of The Stand will drop weekly on Thursdays beginning on Dec. 17, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers.

The ensemble cast also includes Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, Henry Zaga as Nick Andros, Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen, Irene Bedard as Ray Bretner, Nat Wolff as Lloyd Henreid, Eion Bailey as Weizak, Katherine McNamara as Julie Lawry, Fiona Dourif as Ratwoman, Natalie Martinez as Dayna Jurgens, Hamish Linklater as Dr. Jim Ellis, Daniel Sunjata as Cobb, and Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman.

The series will close with a new coda written by King himself.

"During the two years we spent making The Stand, we all felt the responsibility of adapting what may be the most beloved work of one of the world's most beloved storytellers, but none of us could have imagined that Stephen King's 40-year-old masterpiece about a global pandemic would come to be so eerily relevant," Benjamin Cavell, showrunner and executive producer, said in a statement last week. "We're honored to tell this sprawling, epic story, including a new coda that Stephen King has wanted to add for decades. We're so proud of this show and its attempt to find meaning and hope in the most uncertain of times. We can’t wait to share it with the world."