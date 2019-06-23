CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell Announces Launch Date: 'I Can't Wait to Get Started!'

Image zoom CBS

Norah O’Donnell is just weeks away from starting her new job!

PEOPLE confirms CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell will be anchored from New York starting July 15 and move to its permanent home in Washington, D.C. later this fall.

The veteran journalist — who was named the new face of CBS Evening News in May — is only the second female solo anchor since Katie Couric who held the position from 2006-11. O’Donnell was previously a co-host on CBS This Morning alongside Gayle King and John Dickerson taking over for Jeff Glor.

“We want the CBS Evening News to be the most trusted voice in journalism,” O’Donnell says. “Our newscast will be a source of information, not affirmation — covering the issues that matter with depth and clarity. CBS News has an exceptional team of reporters who work tirelessly to bring viewers a truthful, fact-based account of every story. These are important times, and journalism is more vital than ever. I can’t wait to get started!”

Dinner time gets a little later in our house, starting July 15.https://t.co/v6tiKM392W pic.twitter.com/9mWRl4LNQE — Norah O'Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) June 23, 2019

In addition to her new role as anchor and managing editor of CBS Evening News, O’Donnell will be the network’s lead anchor for political coverage of the primaries and election nights. She will also continue as a contributing correspondent for 60 Minutes.

“There is a real hunger for an independent source of news, and that starts with Norah O’Donnell. She has traveled the world reporting the most important stories of our time and has covered the White House, the Pentagon and Capitol Hill,” Susan Zirinsky, CBS News president and senior executive producer said in a press release. “She is an exceptional and experienced journalist who cares deeply about the issues that affect American families. Norah is the right person at the right time.”

“I am endlessly curious about the news,” O’Donnell told PEOPLE in February. “That’s why I became a journalist.”

In addition to the weeknight television broadcast, CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell will stream on CBSN every weeknight in its entirety at 10 pm ET.