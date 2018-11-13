CBS Evening News' Jeff Glor Is Anchoring Around the World to Find 'the Best Way to Tell a Story'

Jeff Glor anchored CBS Evening News live from Calabasas, California, Monday night to cover the wildfires.

But this change of scenery is far from a new occurrence for the CBS Evening News anchor. In the past year, Glor, 43, has led broadcasts in more than 25 different cities, both domestically and abroad.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“The best way to tell a story is to talk to people who were actually there,” Glor tells PEOPLE exclusively. “We can’t do that unless we travel to them as much as possible. There’s a complete commitment from the top on down here at Evening News to make that happen as much as possible.”

CBS News

Since taking over the desk, Glor has made investigative news a priority for the show, even bringing back CBS’s long-running “Eye on America” series.

“We have a focus on long-form, investigative reporting that makes a difference,” Glor tells PEOPLE. “We are devoting significant time and resources to that, and I believe the audience pays attention and appreciates that. We want to put as much of that reporting on the air as we can.”

CBS News

RELATED: Bianna Golodryga Is CBS This Morning’s New Co-Host

Glor has been a correspondent of CBS news since 2007 and was promoted to the anchor desk in December 2017.

Gail Schulman/CBS

Following in the footsteps of Walter Cronkite, Dan Rather and Katie Couric, Glor hopes to “continue the tradition of CBS News” while innovating, too. One of the ways CBS does this is airing the entirety of CBS Evening News for free on CBS’s 24/7 streaming news service, CBSN.

“It’s exciting for us that we’re available on more screens than ever before,” Glor says. “It’s not just a television screen. It’s your smartphone, it’s your iPad, it’s your computer. That’s a huge opportunity for us, and we’re embracing it.”

CBS Evening News airs weekdays at 6:30 p.m. ET.