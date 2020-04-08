CBS Drama All Rise to Film Coronavirus-Themed Episode While Social-Distancing

Image zoom Erik Voake/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

All Rise isn’t letting the coronavirus (COVID-19) slow production down.

The CBS courtroom drama is set to film a special episode addressing the global pandemic and how it impacts the criminal justice system. The episode is slated to air in May.

In order to abide by social-distancing guidelines, the cast will not reunite to film. The entire episode will be shot using FaceTime, Zoom and other online video technology. Each actor will shoot scenes from their own home before new backgrounds are created in post-production.

A cinematographer will also capture footage of the empty Los Angeles streets.

In the episode, Judge Benner (Marg Helgenberger) will allow Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) to preside over a virtual trial.

The plot will also follow the characters’ personal lives and how they are dealing with adjusting to working from home amid self-isolation.

“It’s a unique chance for our All Rise family to band together … in our different homes, even cities … to tell a story about resilience, justice and the power of community,” said executive producer Greg Spottiswood in a statement, according to Entertainment Weekly.

CBS has also enlisted former Los Angeles County District Attorney Gil Garcetti to consult on the episode to ensure authenticity in how the justice system is operating during the pandemic.

The next original episode of All Rise airs April 13. The special coronavirus episode will air May 4 at 9 p.m. on CBS.

As of Wednesday morning, the United States remains the country with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 397,754, according to a New York Times database. A total of 12,956 people in the U.S. have died as a result of the virus, according to the outlet.

Johns Hopkins reports a total number of 1,446,557 confirmed cases worldwide, with 83,149 deaths.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.