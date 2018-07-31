CBS Board Reportedly Declines to Vote on Suspending Les Moonves Amid Sexual Misconduct Scandal

The CBS board of directors opted not to vote on suspending embattled CEO Leslie “Les” Moonves, according to Variety.

Variety reports that the board talked for three hours by phone on Sunday about the investigation into Moonves’ alleged sexual misconduct. Moonves, who is the chairman of the board, reportedly participated in the conversation at times.

The board concluded that they would not vote on the potential suspension and that they would push back the CBS yearly meeting, which was supposed to be held on Aug. 10, according to Variety.

On Friday, in an explosive New Yorker expose by Ronan Farrow, six women claimed that Moonves had sexually harassed them and that their careers had suffered after they spurned him. The women included producer Christine Peters, actress Illeana Douglas and writer Janet Jones. The allegations span three decades.

Variety added that a source familiar with the proceedings said that the board would most probably vote on Moonves’ position in the company if more women make claims against him.

“Throughout my time at CBS, we have promoted a culture of respect and opportunity for all employees, and have consistently found success elevating women to top executive positions across our company,” Moonves said in a statement to The New Yorker. “I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances.”

“Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely,” he continued. “But I always understood and respected — and abided by the principle — that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career. This is a time when we all are appropriately focused on how we help improve our society, and we at CBS are committed to being part of the solution.”

Julie Chen, who wed Moonves in 2004, has spoken out twice in his defense. Chen, 48, and Moonves, 68, share son Charlie, 8.

On Friday, the Big Brother host posted on Twitter, “I have known my husband, Leslie Moonves, since the late ’90s, and I have been married to him for almost 14 years. Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”

On Monday, she brought up the scandal on The Talk, which she co-hosts. “Some of you may be aware of what’s been going on in my life the past few days,” she said. “I issued the one and only statement I will ever make on this topic on Twitter. And I will stand by that statement today, tomorrow, forever.”