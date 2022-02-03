Beyond the Edge premieres on March 16 at 9:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Jodie Sweetin, Colton Underwood, and More Stars Brave the Jungle in CBS' Beyond the Edge Series

Nine celebrities are daring to go Beyond the Edge in CBS' all-new competition series.

Over the course of two weeks, nine celebrities will trade their lives of luxury to enter the Panamanian jungle. While there, they will be pushed to their limits to see if they can withstand whatever the wilderness will throw at them

"There won't be any judges or eliminations — instead, each celebrity must rely on their inner fortitude, physical ability, and courage, and have faith in their teammates to endure in the wild," a synopsis for the series reads. "For each day they last, and every grueling adventure challenge they win with their team, the celebrities will raise more money for their charities. If a player reaches their breaking point, they can ring a bell to signal that they are ready to go home."

Beyond the Edge's first trailer shows just how challenging the experience was for the all-star cast.

Lewis, 46, argues that this "was not as easy as what people think."

At one point, Sweetin, 40, screams and later breaks down in tears.

"I'm never giving up," the Full House alum says through tears. "And I sure as hell am not going to do it now."

BEYOND THE EDGE - Lauren Alaina, Metta World Peace,Colton Underwood, Eboni K. Williams and Ray Lewis Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Also speaking through tears, Williams, 38, tells the group in the clip: "Thank you so much for not giving up on me."

There's a lot at stake for the competing stars. "At the end of the 14 days, the top two earners will go head to head in one final adventure, to see who can become the Beyond the Edge champion and take home the most money for their charity," the series description reveals.

Teasing the series, executive producer Greg Goldman called Beyond the Edge "the most extreme celebrity format ever attempted."

BEYOND THE EDGE - Eboni K. Williams, Craig Morgan, Metta World Peace, Paulina Porizkova (seated), Lauren Alaina, Ray Lewis, Colton Underwood, Mauro Ranallo (host), Jodie Sweetin and Mike Singletary Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

"The day before we started principal photography, all of the producers looked at each other with the sinking feeling that this celebrity cast might see where they were living for up to two weeks — the harsh jungles of Panama — and just bolt," he said in a statement.

"To the contrary, we were amazed by how these icons pushed themselves to their breaking points, showing incredible mental fortitude and physical tenacity," added Goldman. "And all for an incredible cause: to raise money for charities that are near and dear to their hearts."