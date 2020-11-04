Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe, which features Ben Stiller and Jim Belushi, will also air as part of the CBS Christmas specials lineup

Christmas is coming to CBS!

The network's highly anticipated lineup of Christmas specials is returning to kick off the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving, CBS announced in a press release.

First up is the fan-favorite Frosty the Snowman, which will air on Friday from 8-8:30 p.m. ET/PT, followed immediately by Frosty Returns from 8:30-9 p.m.

The following night, viewers can tune in to Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves on Fire (with Robbie voiced by Ben Stiller and Santa by Jim Belushi) from 8-8:30 p.m. ET/PT, followed by Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe from 8:30-9 p.m., which also features Stiller and Belushi along with Hugh Grant, Britney Spears, James Woods, Leah Remini, Jerry Stiller, and more.

The night will conclude with the musical holiday special The Story of Santa Claus from 9-10 p.m. ET/PT, with the lead voiced by Ed Asner, along with roles played by Betty White and Tim Curry.

The final special is the iconic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, which will air on Tuesday, Dec. 4. from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT for the 56th consecutive year. Narrated by Burl Ives, who is also heard as the voice of Sam the Snowman, the special — based on the popular song of the same name by Johnny Marks — recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him the laughingstock of all of Christmasville.

