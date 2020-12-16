CBS Anchor Norah O’Donnell Makes Surprise Call to 9-Year-Old Girl Who Wants to Be a Journalist

Abby Hucker has watched the news throughout the pandemic to assuage some of her fears

Like many Americans, 9-year-old Abby Hucker has turned to the news this year to get her questions about the coronavirus pandemic answered, eventually becoming a fan of the CBS Evening News hosted by anchor Norah O’Donnell.

When Abby’s mom wrote into the news program last month to let them know how much they helped her daughter and young son, O’Donnell, 46, decided to surprise Abby with a phone call.

“Abby and her little brother are doing ok; I think a big part of that is due to the fact that she gets so many of her questions answered by watching the news — knowledge empowers her to dismiss many of her fears,” the note from Abby’s mom said.

When O’Donnell gave Abby a call in a segment that aired Tuesday night, the elementary schooler widened her eyes in shock

Image zoom Abby Hucker | Credit: CBS Evening News/YouTube

“I wanted to call and say thank you for watching the news,” O’Donnell told Abby. “I love that at 9 years old you already love journalism.”

O’Donnell then pivoted to discuss Abby’s dad, Bill, who treats COVID-19 patients at Massachusetts General Hospital. Abby often goes weeks without seeing her dad when he has to quarantine, and even offered up her tooth fairy money to his hospital earlier this year when she learned PPE was in short supply.

“Tell your dad that we are so proud of the work that he does,” the longtime journalist said, before Abby revealed that her dad was also listening in.

“What you do matters a ton too, so thank you for what you do and how you do it and how you portray this crisis for everybody at home,” Bill later told O’Donnell, as young Abby mouthed “Oh my God,” expressing her disbelief that O’Donnell was really on the phone.

“I really appreciate it,” Bill added.

Before she concluded the story, O’Donnell went on to reveal that when Abby grows up, she wants to be a journalist just like her.