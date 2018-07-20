Cazzie David Calls Out Kim Kardashian West After She Posts About Excessive Plastic Use

Cazzie David is calling out Kim Kardashian West.

After Kardashian West, 37, encouraged her followers to cut back on excessive plastic use, David — the daughter of Larry David, who is also an actress and producer — pointed the finger at the reality star herself.

First, David reposted a screenshot of a slide Kardashian West had shared on her Instagram story that read: “Plastic Emergency. Our next generation has to live with this! Let’s care enough to fix it!”

David then shared a screenshot of a direct message she sent the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in response to the post.

“Have your family stop using plastic water bottles!” she wrote alongside a heart emoji.

“30% of the worlds plastic consumption is in the Kardashian refrigerators,” she added.

Kardashian West has yet to respond.

In the past, David appears to have been a fan of the famous family. In 2016, she posted a photo of herself with Khloé Kardashian, captioning it: “Khlo teaching Kaz how to pose.”

She also praised Kardashian West’s Instagram skills in a guest article she wrote for Vanity Fair in 2016.

“People so often forget that their Instagram is more than just their latest post. Before posting, step back and look at the bigger picture, a.k.a. your ‘flow.’ Kim Kardashian West uses the same filter for all of her photos in order to maintain her light, golden-brown Insta flow,” said David. “You can’t live your life on a post-to-post basis — it will make your flow sloppy, and you simply can’t have that.”