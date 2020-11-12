Cazzie David and Pete Davidson dated for two-and-a-half years before calling it quits in 2018

Cazzie David Opens Up About Her Split with Pete Davidson: 'It Was a Really Pivotal Moment in My Life'

Cazzie David is getting candid about her breakup with Pete Davidson.

In her new book of essays titled No One Asked For This, out on Nov. 17, the 26-year-old writer opens up about her two-and-a-half-year romance with Davidson, 26, and how she felt when the Saturday Night Live star started dating Ariana Grande.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

David writes in her book that she broke up with the comedian in 2018 after struggling to convince him that she really loved him, according to a profile published Wednesday in the Los Angeles Times. Though she called him days after initiating the split to say that she had made a mistake, David says that Davidson told her that he was "the happiest he had ever been."

According to the author, Davidson dumped her in a text message two days following the phone call.

A representative for Davidson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Image zoom Pete Davidson and Cazzie David | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In her book, David recalls finding out about her ex's relationship with Grande, 27, a day after the text and and how she "shook uncontrollably" in her father Larry David's arms during a flight to her sister's graduation, according to the L.A. Times.

"CAZZIE, COME ON!" David remembers the Curb Your Enthusiasm star telling her, the outlet reports. "YOUR ANCESTORS SURVIVED THE HOLOCAUST!"

However, David writes that she struggled with the thought of Davidson and Grande "immediately falling in love, accompanied by audio of her baby voice whispering sweet nothings in his ear, dubbed over his past declarations of love and trust to me," according to the publication.

RELATED VIDEO: Pete Davidson Says He Knew His Engagement to Ariana Grande Was 'Over' After Mac Miller's Death

"It was a really pivotal moment in my life," Davis told the L.A. Times. "And writing about it has caused me a ton of anxiety, especially because I talk so much about hating the attention it brought me. Why would I bring more attention to myself by writing about it? But there’s nothing that’s gonna be worse than what I already experienced with that."

While it did take some time for David to share her side of the story, the author and Davidson have since rekindled their friendship.

"Pete. I love you," she writes in her book, according to the L.A. Times. "Your bravery inspires me and your friendship means the world to me."

Davidson and Grande began dating in May 2018 before the King of Staten Island star proposed to the singer after only a few weeks of dating. By October of that same year, the couple called it quits and ended their engagement.