Cazzie David Fans Warn Her Not to Reconcile with Pete Davidson as He Splits from Ariana Grande

Now that Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande have ended their engagement, fans are swarming his ex Cazzie David‘s Instagram page, warning her not to reconcile with the Saturday Night Live star.

“YOU WON CAZZIE!!! DON’T TAKE HIM BACK!” one fan commented.

“Queen don’t take him back,” another wrote.

“If you take that f—ing s— bag back I might have to call your daddy,” another commented.

Others shaded Davidson’s whirlwind romance with Grande. (He proposed to her in June after just weeks of dating, fresh off his breakup from David, with Grande newly split from the late Mac Miller.)

“Girl we all knew it wasn’t gonna last,” one fan wrote. “That relationship was pure lust. You are too good for him.”

“Not try to bring anymore attention to that a—hole, but I just had to say you dodged a MAJOR bullet,” another commented. “Even if you were grazed by it, I’m so glad you’re out of that situation. I admire you and your work and am excited to see what’s next for your career.”

David and Davidson, both 24, dated for about two years. In mid-May, Davidson confirmed they had split in PEOPLE’s exclusive clip of his interview with Complex’s Open Late with Peter Rosenberg.

“We’re not together anymore,” he said of David, calling her a “very talented girl.” (The daughter of Seinfeld creator Larry David, she’s also an actress and producer herself.)

“She’ll be great and she’ll be fine,” he added. “I think she’ll be okay.”

David has not publicly commented on Davidson and Grande’s relationship beyond making a subtle quip when they first got together.

“Been in Africa, what’d I miss?” she captioned a photo of herself after the initial news broke that they were dating.

PEOPLE confirmed on Sunday that Davidson and Grande, 25, had called it quits.

“It was way too much too soon,” a Grande source told PEOPLE. “It’s not shocking to anyone.”

The breakup came on the heels of a difficult few weeks for Grande as she came to terms with the loss of her ex Miller, who died from an apparent drug overdose on Sept. 7.

“They’re dealing with things that people wouldn’t have to deal with in a lifetime — an ex-boyfriend reportedly overdosing and having all of this fame and attention,” a Davidson source told PEOPLE. “These followers and living their lives on social media … it’s a different world.”

“It’s definitely a fresh breakup,” the source added. “But they totally could get back together because who knows with those two.”