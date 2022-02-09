"It's all very in the open, and it's all cool and all good," Catt Sadler said while discussing her newfound love on her podcast, It Sure Is a Beautiful Day

Catt Sadler Opens Up About Her 'Cool' New Relationship: 'He's a Perfect Hybrid of Exciting and Fun'

Catt Sadler appears to be a lucky lady!

During the latest episode of her It Sure Is a Beautiful Day podcast, produced by Dear Media, Sadler, 46, gushed to listeners about her new relationship with boyfriend Greg.

"He has such a unique, miraculous mind and ... you never know what you're gonna get," she shared. "So he's a perfect hybrid of, like, exciting and fun, but also all the things I thought I really wanted."

The entertainment journalist, who lives in Hancock Park, revealed she has been spending much of her spare time at Greg's house in Malibu, saying, "I am there as much as I want to be."

While speaking to her guest co-host Cait Madry, the E! News alum said that even though the relationship has been smooth sailing, Greg still has not met her two sons, Austin, 21, and Arion, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Kyle Boyd.

"We're not rushing that piece, giving my boys that respect of space," she said, before noting that she wanted the situation to happen organically.

Sadler also discussed Greg's former partner, with whom he shares four children, and addressed how he's navigating the situation with the mother of his kids.

"They have had a discussion about the kids and what that looks like," she explained. "It's all very in the open, and it's all cool and all good."

Prior to her current romance, Sadler was in a relationship with Nick LaKind, whom she met in 2017 following her divorce from her second husband, Rhys David Thomas, in 2016.

In January 2018, she revealed that LaKind was her "new best friend who makes me laugh every single day."

"He lights up my life. He is also sober and his commitment to healthy living astonishes me. He teaches me. I am growing," the mother of two wrote in a blog post on her website.

However, the former couple ended their romance in May 2020, which she confirmed in a newsletter to fans.