The Bachelor's Catherine Giudici Defends Clare Crawley's Quick Engagement to Dale Moss: 'I Get It'

Following Crawley and Moss' quick engagement and mid-season Bachelorette departure, Giudici Lowe, 34, recently told E! News that she could relate to the pair's circumstances given her on-screen romance-turned-marriage with former Bachelor Sean Lowe.

"It's such a unique situation because it's such a concentrated time," she told the outlet. "It's two weeks of no other thing but thinking about that person, so I get it. Sean and I were nine weeks in, probably, before we fell in love."

The mom of three went on to surmise that Crawley, 39, "was already starting to have feelings" for Moss, 32, before they officially met on the ABC reality series.

"I think she knows what she wants," Giudici Lowe said of Crawley. "And Dale knew what he wanted and I just think it's a really cool love story. I wish them the best."

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Crawley and Moss — who are currently house hunting in Crawley's Sacramento, California, hometown — spoke out against naysayers who criticized the fact that they got engaged after two weeks.

"For me personally, there is no explanation needed," said Moss. "I've never been afraid of commitment. And when I met Clare, I knew I was all in. She lights a fire in me that I was missing for so long."

Added Crawley: "It may be fast for some people, and that's okay. But for us, it's working."

From the first night of Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, viewers saw an instant spark between Crawley and the sports consultant from New York. After attempting to get to know the other men, she ultimately decided she wanted to cut the experience short to be with Moss.