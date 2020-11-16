"You are everything to me and I can’t imagine going through life with a better partner," Catherine Giudici Lowe said on Instagram

Catherine Giudici Lowe is showering her husband Sean Lowe with love on his 37th birthday.

On Monday, Giudici Lowe, 34, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram in honor of her husband of over six years, who she fell in love with and got engaged to on season 17 of The Bachelor.

"Happy birthday to the man that makes every single moment better 🎉 @seanloweksu, you are everything to me and I can’t imagine going through life with a better partner," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you for making me laugh about everything and nothing, for picking up our children when they fall down, for saying 'I love you' every chance you get."

"You have always been my dream man, you giant hunk of hotness," Giudici Lowe added. "Happy birthday my love!"

The former reality stars, who got married in January 2014, share three children: daughter Mia Mejia, 10 months, and sons Isaiah Hendrix, 2, and Samuel Thomas, 4.

One month after welcoming Mia, the couple spoke to PEOPLE in January about how they've adapted to being mom and dad to three kids, explaining that their two older children quickly bonded with their newborn sibling.

“There is something really sweet about newborns,” Lowe said at the time. “They sleep a lot. You just cuddle them and hold them. Catherine obviously gets the majority of the responsibility when it comes to the newborn, but when they are older they are a handful! So I want to enjoy the newborn phase, because it doesn’t last for long.”

“Before we had kids, we said we wanted a home full of love and laughter and I think so far we’ve succeeded,” he added. “It’s a lot of chaos, but it’s fun chaos!”

Image zoom The Lowe family | Credit: Catherine Lowe/Instagram

In June, the father of three joked to PEOPLE that he hopes his little ones don't mind that their parents met on a reality TV show.