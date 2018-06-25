MTV Resumes Production on Catfish, Calls Nev Schulman Sexual Misconduct Claim 'Not Credible'

Catfish: The TV Show is coming back.

The hit MTV show has resumed filming just over one month after host and executive producer Nev Schulman was accused of sexual misconduct.

After an internal investigation into the allegations, MTV said the claims were found to be “not credible and without merit,” according to Deadline.

“Although we never received a formal complaint, MTV and Critical Content immediately engaged an independent third party investigator,” said MTV in a statement to Deadline. “The independent investigator found the allegations made in the YouTube videos to be not credible and without merit.”

“Given the results of the investigation, Catfish will resume filming,” the statement. concluded “We take these matters very seriously and are committed to providing a safe working environment.”

Following the announcement, Schulman took to Facebook to celebrate the return of his hit reality show.

“I am overwhelmed by all of the love. There simply aren’t words for how I feel. A huge thank you to all of my friends, family and especially my fans for your support through this difficult time,” he wrote. “Tremendous gratitude to MTV for handling the situation properly and standing up for the truth. Excited to get back to work!”

“The behavior described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth,” Schulman said in a statement to PEOPLE. “I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions — but these claims are false.”

While Schulman, 33, does not name his accuser, fans believe he is referring to a Youtube video posted by a woman named Ayissha Morgan, who appeared on season 4 of Catfish in 2015.

Morgan alleged on May 12 that show’s “main person” made inappropriate comments to her.

“On every break from filming, every time they said cut, they’re like, ‘Oh, well when can I take you on a date?’ Mind you, this was 20 minutes in from us meeting for the first time,” she said in the video. “I was in such an uncomfortable place and a freaking hard time in my life as well. I’m at my most vulnerable.”

Schulman, 33, serves as the host and executive producer for the popular MTV show, which investigates online relationships and exposes people who impersonate others on the internet — and is based on his 2010 documentary.

Catfish: The TV Show first aired in 2012 and is currently in its seventh season.

Schulman is married to Laura Perlongo, with whom he shares daughter Cleo James.