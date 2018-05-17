MTV Suspends Catfish Production as Host Nev Schulman Is Investigated for Sexual Misconduct

Catfish star Nev Schulman has been accused of sexual misconduct.

MTV has temporarily suspended production on Catfish: The TV Show to investigate the allegations.

“We take these allegations very seriously,” an MTV spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement. “We’re working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation.”

However, Schulman denied the allegations in a statement to PEOPLE: “The behavior described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth. I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions – but these claims are false.”

The video in question seems to have been created by Ayissha Morgan, who appeared on Catfish three years ago and alleged on May 12 that show’s “main person” made inappropriate comments to her.

“On every break from filming, every time they said cut, they’re like, ‘Oh, well when can I take you on a date?’ Mind you, this was 20 minutes in from us meeting for the first time,” she said in the video. “I was in such an uncomfortable place and a freaking hard time in my life as well. I’m at my most vulnerable.”

She alleged that he asked her multiple times whether she was bisexual (she identifies as a lesbian) and asked for her hotel room number, asking her to go into the jacuzzi with him.

“This is when thing get really past that line,” she said, alleging that Schulman propositioned her for sex in her hotel room. She also implied that she got drunk and was sexually assaulted by a female producer.

She said she posted the video to raise awareness about bring herself “peace of mind.”

FilmMagic

“I fell into the worst possible depression after this happened. I find myself every so often slipping back into it, and I realize that I’m never going to get my closure or be able to move on unless I put what happened out there,” she said.

Schulman, 33, serves as the host and executive producer for the popular MTV show, which investigates online relationships and exposes people who impersonate others on the internet — and is based on his 2010 documentary.

Catfish: The TV Show first aired in 2012 and is currently in its seventh season.

Schulman is married to Laura Perlongo, with whom he shares daughter Cleo James.