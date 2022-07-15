Max Joseph left his position as the co-host of Catfish in 2018 to focus on other career opportunities

Catfish Alum Max Joseph Says He Hopes to Return to the Show 'At Some Point'

Max Joseph attends HBO's "Finding The Way Home" World Premiere at Hudson Yards on December 11, 2019 in New York City.

Max Joseph may not be done with MTV just yet.

The former Catfish co-host said he's on board for helping Nev Schulman unmask more Internet fakes sometime in the future.

"I think they're holding it down pretty great just the two of them," Joseph, 40, told Page Six of Schulman and current co-host Kamie Crawford. "But it would be nice, and I hope to potentially do a trio at some point."

Joseph implied there may not be any set plans to bring him back, however. "But I can't really speak to it [now] … It probably would be fun if it did happen."

The filmmaker also raved about Crawford's involvement in the series. "I love Kamie. She's great," he began.

"I've met her a number of times and I think she's a wonderful successor. I think she's better than me in almost all [ways]," he added. "I think she's pretty damn good."

Joseph began appearing on Catfish alongside Shulman when it premiered in 2012, serving as a digital investigator and emotional support to individuals being catfished. He announced his decision to leave the show in 2018.

"Hey guys, the time has come, sadly, for me to move on from Catfish," he wrote. "Working on this show for the last seven years has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. I've learned a lot about myself, my country and human nature in general. Nev and I have become brothers and our bromance has blossomed before your eyes."

Joseph explained the balance of career projects became too much. "For a while now I have been straddling two careers as TV host and filmmaker and, while this level of busy-ness is a dream come true, my life can no longer sustain it," he continued.

"With Catfish still going strong after 7 seasons, 115 episodes, 31 specials and showing no sign of slowing down," he added, "I feel it is finally the time for me to make my exit."

Schulman and Joseph have remained close friends, with the current host even teasing a possible Joseph reunion on Catfish in 2022. At the time, a source told PEOPLE there still wasn't a Joseph appearance on the lineup.