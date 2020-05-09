Caterina Scorsone Shares Uplifting Poem About ‘Joy’ After News of Split from Husband Rob Giles

Grey's Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone and husband Rob Giles have split after over a decade of marriage

Caterina Scorsone is staying focused on happiness.

Just hours after PEOPLE confirmed that the Grey’s Anatomy star and her husband Rob Giles had split after over a decade of marriage, the actress shared an uplifting message on social media.

“Cling to joy. Bold audacious joy, that looks for Light in everything. Even when you’re waiting,” read the poem, written by Morgan Harper Nichols.

Confirming news of their split, their reps told PEOPLE, “Caterina and Rob have separated. They remain friends and are committed to co-parenting their children in a spirit of love.”

Scorsone, 38, and the musician, who tied the knot in 2009, share three daughters: Eliza, 7, Paloma "Pippa" Michaela, 3, and Lucinda, who was born in December.

Scorsone, known for playing Amelia Shepherd on the beloved television series, announced the arrival of their youngest child last year by sharing a sweet image of the newborn cuddling up with her big sister Eliza.

"Arwen is here! Our family wishes you a happy new year, a happy new decade and a happy heart made new by love in every exquisite moment," she captioned the adorable family photo.

The actress went on to reveal last month that they had decided that their youngest would go by what was her middle name "Lucinda, 'Lucky' for short.”

Sitting down with PEOPLE last year, Scorsone opened up about how her family's "sense of curiosity" has helped them "weather hard times."

"It adds a sense of adventure to, 'I wonder what this is going to be? How are we going to react to this and how is the dynamic going to shift and change?'" she explained. "I think it'll be beautiful to see who [the kids] unfold [into] and become, but they're already pretty awesome."