Caterina Scorsone's 'Grey's Anatomy' Family Supports Her After Harrowing House Fire: 'You Are So Loved'

Caterina Scorsone is feeling the love from her Grey's Anatomy costars in the aftermath of a cataclysmic house fire.

Scorsone, who plays Amelia Shepherd on the hit medical drama, revealed on Instagram Monday that her family's home was demolished by flames several months ago. "I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet," she wrote on Instagram of her daughters Lucky, 3, Paloma "Pippa" Michaela, 6, and Eliza, 10, who she shares with ex-husband Rob Giles.

The fire started while she was getting her "kids ready for bed and finishing bath time," she wrote, when "smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub" and filled the house.

While Scorsone was able to get herself and her daughters out of the house safely, the same cannot be said for the family's furry friends. "Heartbreakingly, we lost all four of our pets," she shared. "We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all."

Camilla Luddington praised her Grey's costar's quick thinking in such a devastating scenario, writing, "What an incredible mom inspiration you are.. you are SO loved! ❤️"

E.R. Fightmaster, who plays Amelia's love interest, Dr. Kai Bartley, showed support for their on-screen partner, writing: "🫡Brave, Big, Good. ❤️"

Also present in the comments was Chris Carmack, who plays Atticus "Link" Lincoln on Grey's. He shared his "love" for Scorsone in a comment, and his wife Erin Slaver joined in, calling the actress "an amazingly resilient person and mother. Sending you all my love ❤️"

Fellow costar Anthony Hill, who plays Dr. Winston Ndugu in both Station 19 and Grey's, left a "❤️" on the actress' post.

Caterina Scorsone/instagram

It wasn't only current cast members who shared their love for Scorsone in the wake of the tragedy — several former Grey's stars sent their best wishes, too.

Zaiver Sinnett, who starred as Dr. Zander Perez on Grey's for three seasons before becoming a writer for Station 19, wrote: "Sending you all so much love. ❤️❤️❤️"

Eva Ariel Binder, who played Arizona and Callie's daughter Sofia in seasons 12 and 14, also shared her love for her former castmate. "I am soooo sorry for this horrible accident," Binder commented. "I can't imagine the pain from all of the loss but I am happy you and your children got out safe. Sending love ❤️"

In the Instagram post, Scorsone shared the lessons she's taken away from the traumatic experience.

"What we learned is that the only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love," she wrote. "The only thing that matters is community. We would not be here without it, and we are so grateful."

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

The actress credited the support she received from community members and friends for helping her through the trying time.

"This is not a post about a fire. This is a post about community. This is a love letter to the incredible people that showed up and the incredible ways that they did," she wrote.

Scorsone thanked the first responders on the scene, her former neighbor, the parents at her kids' school and her sisters, all of whom she said helped ease her family's transition following the devastating incident.

She gave a special thanks to her friends at Grey's and Shondaland, Shonda Rhimes' production company, who "sent clothing and supplies."

She wrote that the post was a way to "honor the space we once called home, to say goodbye to the animals that loved us so well, and to celebrate that we have the only thing we ever really needed: each other."

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.