Teen Mom's Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra Celebrate 3-Year Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Messages

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra are celebrating a marriage milestone.

On Wednesday, the Teen Mom OG stars dedicated heartfelt messages to each other in honor of their three-year wedding anniversary.

“Happy anniversary to my husband! We have had some really rough times and some amazing times,” wrote Catelynn, 26. “I wouldn’t want to go through this life with anyone but you!!!! Happy 3 years and I can’t wait for many more! I love you.”

Along with the message, the MTV star posted a handful of photos from their wedding ceremony, including one featuring their daughter Novalee Reign, now 3.

Tyler, 26, also celebrated with a throwback photo of the couple as teenagers.

“HAPPY 3 YEAR WEDDING ANNIVERSARY @catelynnmtv our journey has not always been the easiest…but I believe that anything that’s truly worth it is never easy,” he wrote. “13 years together & now 3 of them as a married couple & I wouldn’t take back these years for anything.”

He added that he felt “honored” to have officially spent half his life with Catelynn by his side.

“We have grown, we have cried, we have laughed, we have experienced life together, & now we have been with each other for half of our existence & I’m honored & blessed to be able to say that you’ve been by my side for half of my life now,” he wrote. “I love you so much!”

The couple tied the knot in 2015 at Castle Farms in Charlevoix, Michigan.

The pair were first introduced to audiences in MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, when Catelynn became pregnant with the couple’s first child, Carly. The two ultimately decided to place her for adoption but continued to document their post-baby life for MTV’s Teen Mom OG. The pair welcomed their second child, daughter Novalee Reign, on New Year’s Day in 2015.

Recently, both Tyler and Catelynn have been increasingly open about their struggles with mental health.

Catelynn, who was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, went to rehab last November to seek treatment for suicidal thoughts, and then again in early January to overcome childhood trauma. Tyler revealed his struggles with depression began when he was a child, around the time he was 11 years old and attempted suicide.