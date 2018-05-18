Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra are celebrating their firstborn daughter on her 9th birthday!

The couple posted sweet new photos of Carly, the daughter they placed for adoption in the first season of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2009, and their second daughter, Novalee Reign, on Instagram.

Tyler, 26, shared a photo on Friday of the girls together, with Carly’s face turned away from the camera as she carried Nova.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful first born! I can’t believe Carly is 9 years old today & I’m just so blessed because I may not have the luxury of seeing her everyday but I have the peace of mind knowing I will see her one day a year (sometimes 2),” he wrote in the caption.

“I have learned a lot throughout this adoption journey & I have made mistakes in the past regarding that relationship,” he continued. “But I feel like I have grown up & matured through all of that & I now realize that I need to count my blessings & I am proud to say that I have 9 blessings, 9 years of seeing her grow through visits & pictures, 9 birthday cakes, & ONE child to forever impact my life in so many ways. I love you Carly, HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Your birth daddy loves you SO MUCH! 😍”

On Thursday, Catelynn, 26, shared a photo of Carly with her arm around Nova. While Nova carried a popsicle, Carly’s face was not shown.



“Tomorrow is Carly’s 9th birthday 🎂 wow… I cannot believe that 9 years ago Tyler and I were waiting to go to the hospital to make one of the hardest decisions of our lives..,” Catelynn wrote in the caption. “But it ended up being one of the BEST things we could of done for her… Carly we love you so much and are so proud of you! #birthdaygirl#adoptionjourney.”

The couple reunited with their eldest daughter last year when they drove to Raleigh, North Carolina, to see her.

While the reunion was not filmed, the Baltierras shared photos from the day spent with their children in the park, including touching images of Carly helping Nova drink from a water fountain.

Catelynn Baltierra with daughters Carly and Nova in 2017 MTV

In February, Catelynn revealed on Teen Mom OG that she had suffered a miscarriage. She later entered rehab to deal with suicidal thoughts. She re-entered rehab in January to deal with childhood trauma.

Earlier this week, Catelynn shut down divorce rumors on Twitter, writing, “@tylerbaltierramtv and I are not getting a divorce,” Catelynn captioned a photo — which featured overlaying text that read “#BreakingNews Divorce?!” — of herself and Tyler sitting beside each other on a couch.

“Couples go through ups and downs that’s normal life,” she continued. “We are a solid couple that will work through anything life throws at us!”