In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight's Deidre Behar, the reality star said that she and husband Tyler Baltierra don't watch the MTV series featuring them because they "lived it."

"We've done this show for so long that now we don't watch it, no," she told the outlet. "We haven't for a while. Just because it's like, we lived it and we are so open and honest that it's like, we're not going to relive all of this stuff again."

However, Lowell, 29, said that one day she'd like to watch the 2009 16 and Pregnant episode showing her and Baltierra's decision to place their eldest child, Carly, for adoption.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra

"When I am older and Carly is in her 20s or 30s, I'm blessed to be able to have a copy of my 16 and Pregnant episode that I can show her to ... I mean, right there is like, I don't even have to say too much," she said. "We can watch it. Then I can answer questions that she has because it was so 100 percent real."

"I still haven't been able to watch my 16 and Pregnant," she added. "I can't do it."

In the time since they placed Carly, now 11, for adoption, Lowell and Baltierra tied the knot and have welcomed two more little girls: Vaeda, 2, and Nova, 6. Lowell is also currently pregnant with her fourth child, another daughter, the couple announced last month.

Despite making the tough decision to place Carly for adoption, the pair have continued to see her grow up throughout the years.