Catelynn Lowell Reveals She's Pregnant 3 Months After Miscarriage: 'This Rainbow Was Worth the Storm'

The Teen Mom OG star revealed last year that she had suffered a miscarriage on Thanksgiving Day

Catelynn Lowell has a baby on the way!

The Teen Mom OG star, 28, announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Monday, writing in the caption, "This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon."

Lowell shares daughters Nova, 6, and Vaeda Luma, 2, with husband Tyler Baltierra. The pair have another daughter, Carly, now 11, whom they placed for adoption while on 16 and Pregnant.

In her announcement, Lowell shared a picture of Nova and Vaeda posing with a sign that read: "27 weeks until I become a big sister." The mom also posted an ultrasound of her baby on the way, as well as a photo of a positive pregnancy test.

News of Lowell's pregnancy comes just three months after the reality star revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage on Thanksgiving Day.

In an interview with Celebuzz published on Monday, Lowell said she was "definitely surprised that we got pregnant so fast with this baby!"

"But we are so excited," she continued.

"We are blessed to be able to have another baby to love and raise," Lowell said. "Especially after our miscarriage we are so grateful!"

Lowell first opened up about her pregnancy loss in an emotional social media post in November. At the time, the Conquering Chaos author told fans in a statement, "I WAS pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby."

Explaining that she was sharing her story "to let you know you are not alone," Lowell continued, "We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year. Thank you in advance for your prayers, love, and support."

"Know that I'm there for you and care as much as you guys are there to support me. I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there's someone else every day experiencing this," she concluded. "This was painful to share… but again, you're not alone."

In December, Lowell told fans that she would still like to have "one more baby."

"Is that to [sic] much to wish for/want? I pray that the lord will bless us with one more… if not I am absolutely grateful for the 3 beautiful, healthy little girls that we do have," she wrote on her Facebook.