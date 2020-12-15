"Getting this little cutie on me today for our two angels in heaven," the Teen Mom OG star wrote on Instagram

Teen Mom OG 's Catelynn Lowell Gets a Tattoo in Memory of Her Miscarriages: '2 Angels in Heaven'

Catelynn Lowell is honoring her "two angels in heaven" with fresh ink.

On Monday, the Teen Mom OG star, 28, revealed that she got a new tattoo in memory of her two past miscarriages.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Inked by tattoo artist Lance Kellar, the design featured an outline of a baby angel complete with wings and a halo.

"Getting this little cutie on me today for our two angels in heaven ❤️👼👼," Catelynn wrote alongside a sketch of her tattoo.

She added in another post of the finished results, "Thanks so much @lancekellar666 for this very special art ❤️👼👼."

Lowell shares daughters Nova, 5, and Vaeda Luma, who turns 2 in February, with husband Tyler Baltierra. The pair have another daughter, Carly, now 11, whom they placed for adoption while on 16 and Pregnant.

Earlier this month, the reality star shared the devastating news that she had suffered a miscarriage, writing in a post on Twitter, "I WAS pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby."

"We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year," she continued. "Thank you in advance for your prayers, love, and support."

"Know that I’m there for you and care as much as you guys are there to support me. I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there’s someone else every day experiencing this," Lowell added. “This was painful to share… but again, you’re not alone."

Image zoom Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra | Credit: Catelynn Baltierra/ Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In an interview with Champion Daily, Lowell shared she and Baltierra, 28, learned they were expecting another child three days before Thanksgiving.

But on Thanksgiving Day, "we lost the baby," she said. "I was overwhelmed by sadness and felt my emotions."

Still, Lowell expressed hope at the possibility of one day having another child. "I know that when the time is right it will happen and everything in life has a plan and a destiny," she said. "We are strong and we will move past this but never forgetting only getting stronger."

Lowell previously suffered a miscarriage a few years ago and has called Vaeda her "rainbow baby."

In 2019, she got a rainbow-colored tattoo of Vaeda's footprint and name.

"We made it a rainbow since she’s our rainbow baby," she captioned a shot of the body art on her Instagram. "It’s almost completely healed!"